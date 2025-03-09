Costco Discovers a New Threat in the United States, and It's Not Walmart

Costco and Walmart face a serious threat. A recent study has identified a supermarket that is surpassing them in low prices. Market Basket, without the need for memberships, has become an attractive option for consumers looking to save without losing quality.

Costco Has a New Rival

The analysis, conducted by the firm Dunnhumby, evaluated the competitiveness of retailers in times of inflation. The research positioned Market Basket as the supermarket with the lowest prices in the country. It highlighted it as the most competitive grocery retailer today.

At Costco, an annual membership is required, while Walmart has seen price increases. In contrast, Market Basket offers affordable products without additional costs. The report indicates that customers can save up to 10% compared to other chains.

Low Prices Without Sacrificing Quality

With inflation affecting the cost of living, many consumers are seeking more economical options without compromising quality. Market Basket has managed to balance both, offering fresh products like imported cheeses and sushi prepared on-site.

The chain has also received recognition for its price-quality ratio. Publications like Consumer Reports have ranked it among the best in the country. Currently, Market Basket has more than 90 stores in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine, and Rhode Island.

A Story of Success and Family Conflicts

Market Basket has not only grown due to its low prices but has also gone through internal conflicts. The company's history has been marked by legal disputes that have affected its direction.

The business was born in 1954 when brothers Mike and George Demoulas acquired Demoulas Market in Lowell, Massachusetts. The company thrived, but George's sudden death triggered a long legal battle.

After his passing, it was discovered that Mike had taken 50% of the business without the consent of George's family. This led to a lawsuit that divided the heirs.

The Struggle for Control of the Company

In 2008, Arthur T. Demoulas, Mike's son, assumed the presidency of the company. Under his leadership, sales grew, and the employee workforce increased.

However, in 2014, a dispute in the board of directors led to his dismissal. A family member voted in favor of Arthur S. Demoulas, a descendant of George, who managed to regain control of the business.

Despite these conflicts, Market Basket continues to grow and establish itself as an economical alternative for consumers in the United States. Its low-price strategy represents a real threat to Costco and other retail chains.