New York in Mourning: One of Its Most Beloved Restaurants Closes Forever

One of the oldest Italian restaurants in New York has permanently closed its doors. Ferdinando's Focacceria, a historic spot in Brooklyn, announced its farewell unexpectedly through social media. The news has caused nostalgia among regular customers, who didn't have the chance to enjoy a last meal at the iconic establishment.

New York Mourns: An Unexpected Closure

Located at 151 Union St, Ferdinando's Focacceria had been serving traditional Sicilian dishes for over a century. Its classic ambiance and simple menu attracted generations of diners, including celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, and Sean Penn.

The farewell came with a message on Instagram, where the owners expressed the sadness of closing a business with so much history. "Due to unforeseen circumstances, our family has made the difficult and painful decision to permanently close Ferdinando's," they wrote. They also explained why there wasn't a final service. "Fading into the sunset of Red Hook quietly, without fanfare, seemed to us the most appropriate and discreet farewell," they mentioned.

The owners thanked the support of generations of customers and said they hope the restaurant will be remembered fondly.

The Reason Behind the Closure

The message didn't explain the exact reason for the closure, its owner. However, Frank Buffa clarified in an interview with Gothamist that his health condition had much to do with the decision. At 75 years old, Buffa suffers from back problems that prevent him from working with the same intensity as before. "It's become difficult to keep up with the pace this business requires," he explained.

Despite the closure, the owner doesn't rule out that the restaurant might reopen. According to him, there are at least two people interested in continuing Ferdinando's legacy.

The Secret to Success: Authenticity and a No-Frills Menu

Ferdinando's Focacceria was characterized by its simplicity. Its decor maintained the style of a restaurant from the past, and its menu offered few options, but all well-defined. "You don't need an hour to read the menu: three dishes, three fish, three meats. Simple, you can't go wrong," Buffa commented in an interview with ABC News.

This same philosophy applied to the drinks. "We have Italian beer, American beer, and that's it. For breakfasts and snacks, regular milk. When I came to this country, there was only one type of milk: regular," he recalled with humor.

A Restaurant That Never Changed Its Essence

In an era where most restaurants adapt to new technologies, Ferdinando's Focacceria remained true to its traditions. Buffa never allowed his dishes to be sold through delivery apps. "I never did deliveries, never got involved with those companies, what are they called? Uber and the other one, Grubhub. If I put that on the phone, it would sound like 911," he said jokingly.

A Void in the Brooklyn Community

The closure of Ferdinando's leaves a hard-to-fill gap in Brooklyn. For 121 years, it was a meeting point for lovers of Sicilian cuisine. Not only that, but also an example of a family business that withstood the test of time. Now, its loyal customers hope that, with luck, someone can continue its legacy and bring this historic restaurant back to life.