United States Makes Urgent Decision Regarding Eggs: Affects Costco and Walmart

The United States faces a crisis in egg supply due to avian flu. To alleviate the shortage, the country has begun importing 15,000 metric tons (16,535 tons) of eggs from Türkiye. This, which will last until July, will help stabilize the market. Prices are also expected to drop, especially at Costco, Walmart and other major chains.

The avian flu outbreak has been devastating for production in the United States. Since 2022, the disease has caused the death of 162 million birds, including millions of laying hens. This has reduced supply and driven up prices. Supermarkets and restaurants have had to ration egg sales or raise their costs.

Now, with the arrival of imported eggs, prices are expected to start decreasing in the coming weeks.

Costco and Walmart, the Main Beneficiaries

The increase in egg costs has especially affected large retailers. Costco and Walmart have seen up to a 60% increase in prices. The shortage has limited product availability on their shelves, affecting consumers.

The agreement with Türkiye will allow the arrival of 700 containers of eggs, which will ease demand. Large chains, which buy on a large scale, will be able to offer more competitive prices. This is expected to benefit shoppers who have seen constant increases in recent months.

When Will Prices Drop?

While the reduction won't be immediate, experts believe costs will start to decrease soon. As the new supply integrates into the market, consumers will see more affordable prices in supermarkets and wholesale stores.

Chad Gregory, CEO of United Egg Producers, has supported the import as a temporary solution. "We support the temporary import of egg products to help alleviate pressure on the U.S. supply," he stated.

The arrival of more eggs will allow distributors to adjust their prices. This is key for Costco and Walmart to normalize their inventories and reduce costs for customers.

Türkiye, a New Player in the U.S. Market

Türkiye is one of the top 10 egg exporters worldwide. Its production capacity has allowed a rapid response to U.S. demand. The trade agreement will generate about 26 million euros in revenue for Turkish producers.

Ibrahim Afyon, president of the Central Union of Egg Producers of Türkiye, explained how the shipment is managed. "The export will be carried out through our affiliated companies with the necessary authorizations, while two companies will coordinate the process," he detailed.

The egg crisis could prolong in the United States. If local production doesn't recover soon, the country might continue to rely on imports. For now, the arrival of Turkish eggs represents an immediate relief for consumers. It will also mean lower prices at Costco, Walmart and other chains in the coming months.