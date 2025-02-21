Lidl's Italian Delight That Drives Customers Crazy: Exquisite and for 1 Euro

Some time ago, Mercadona sold a focaccia with rosemary and thyme that had become a true viral phenomenon among its customers. However, to the surprise of many, Mercadona stopped selling it, which caused great disappointment among its most loyal consumers. Now, Lidl has decided to take over and offer a similar alternative, maintaining that authentic flavor that was so popular, at an incredibly affordable price.

A Delicious Bread to Enjoy Anytime

Lidl's focaccia with rosemary and thyme is a perfect option for those looking for a bread with traditional flavor and a fluffy texture. This Italian bread, with a touch of aromatic herbs like rosemary and thyme, offers a culinary experience that transports you to Italian tables. Whether as an accompaniment to meats and fish, as a base for sandwiches, or even enjoyed alone with a bit of olive oil.

Each package of Lidl's focaccia contains two units of 5.3 oz. (150 grams), being a practical option to enjoy with family or friends on any occasion. Thanks to its size, you can share it without problems, or if you prefer, enjoy it at different times of the day. Additionally, its versatility in the kitchen allows you to use it for both casual meals and special dinners, making it an essential option in your pantry.

| Lidl

One of the reasons why Lidl's focaccia with rosemary and thyme has won over so many is its versatility. This bread is not only ideal for joining your favorite dishes but is also perfect for giving a special touch to your recipes. You can heat it in the oven to get a crispy crust on the outside and a soft texture on the inside, making it a delicious option for any meal.

If you prefer a softer touch, you can also heat it in the microwave and enjoy its fluffiness. Lidl's focaccia is perfect for joining main dishes, such as roasted meats, grilled fish, or fresh salads. Additionally, if you want to prepare something more elaborate, you can use it as a base for pizzas, adding your favorite ingredients, or even turning it into a delicious appetizer.

Take Advantage of Lidl Plus's Exclusive Discount

Lidl's focaccia with rosemary and thyme is currently at an incredibly low price, thanks to an exclusive promotion from the Lidl Plus app. With the 20% discount applied, the final price is only 1.39 euros, making this delicious focaccia even more attractive. This discount is an opportunity not to be missed, especially if you are a fan of quality products at affordable prices.

| Lidl

To take advantage of this offer, you only need to download the Lidl Plus app, register, and show the discount coupon at your nearest Lidl store. With this application, you can not only access exclusive promotions but also save on many of your favorite products. It is advisable to check the app before making your purchase, as promotions may vary depending on location and availability.

Don't miss the opportunity to enjoy Lidl's authentic focaccia with rosemary and thyme, now at a much more accessible price. With its delicious flavor and versatility in the kitchen, it will quickly become a staple in your home. Take advantage of the Lidl Plus offer and bring this delicious Italian bread to your table for only 1.39 euros.

Prices and offers updated on 02/21/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes