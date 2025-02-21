This Is the Healthy Ingredient From Mercadona That's All the Rage: Less Than 2 Euros

Mercadona continues to offer products that combine flavor, ease of preparation and nutritional benefits. If you're looking for a quick and healthy alternative for your meals, this item is perfect for you. Its versatility will allow you to prepare different types of dishes, from side dishes to desserts, all with a single ingredient.

A Nutritious Ingredient to Maintain a Balanced Diet

Couscous is known for being an excellent source of complex carbohydrates and fiber, essential for maintaining energy throughout the day. It's also low in fat and calories, making it a perfect option for those looking to watch their diet. This food, composed mainly of durum wheat semolina and water, is an excellent base for a variety of nutritious recipes without sacrificing flavor.

| Mercadona

The great ability of couscous to absorb the flavors of the ingredients it is combined with is another of its main advantages. Whether you use it to join meats, fish or even to prepare vegetarian dishes, this food adapts to a wide range of ingredients. Its light texture also makes it very easy to digest, making it an ideal option for all family members.

The versatility of couscous is not limited to savory dishes. It's also possible to use it to prepare sweet desserts, showing how adaptable it is. By simply adding the right ingredients, such as fruits, honey or even spices, you can create delicious and surprising recipes.

The Perfect Ally for Any Occasion

Couscous is an easy-to-prepare food, an ideal option for those looking for a quick weekday meal. Its preparation doesn't require much dedication and in just a few minutes, you can have a delicious dish ready to serve. Traditionally, couscous is steamed, but there is a simpler and faster way to prepare it, allowing you to enjoy its benefits without wasting time.

To prepare couscous quickly, you only need to follow a few simple steps, starting by heating some water and mixing it in a bowl with the couscous. Then, cover the bowl and let the couscous sit for 5 minutes to absorb all the water. Finally, you just have to fluff the couscous with a fork and season it to your liking.

| Mercadona

You can prepare couscous with water, broth, milk or even fruit juice, depending on the type of dish you want to create. This flexibility allows you to adapt it for both savory meals and sweet desserts. You can also use it as a side dish or as a main course, making it an essential ingredient in your kitchen.

Mercadona's Couscous: Quality and Flavor at an Unbeatable Price

Couscous is available in 2.2 lb. (1 kg) packages, priced at only 1.93 euros, making it a very affordable option for all households. This price, combined with its quality, makes it an excellent choice for those looking to incorporate a versatile and nutritious ingredient into their daily diet. You can easily find it in Mercadona stores, making it convenient and accessible for everyone.

The quality-price ratio of Mercadona's couscous is hard to beat, especially considering how easy and quick it is to prepare and how versatile it is in the kitchen. With a single package, you can create multiple dishes that satisfy different tastes and dietary needs. It becomes an excellent investment for your pantry.

Prices and offers updated on 02/21/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes