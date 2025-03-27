U-turn in Bonpreu: The Company's Latest Decision Catches Many by Surprise

Bonpreu has taken a significant step in its innovation strategy. The Catalan supermarket chain has recently surprised many with one of its most notable decisions. The company has begun implementing changes that will mark a turning point in its business model.

In the last week, it was revealed that Bonpreu had incorporated electronic labels in all its establishments. This change, which affects more than 200 stores, has been one of the largest in technological terms for the company. But this is not the only surprise the company has up its sleeve.

A Step Towards Digitalization

The Bonpreu group has begun replacing paper in price tags with electronic technology in all its Bonpreu supermarkets, Esclat hypermarkets, and Minimercat convenience stores. This project had been underway for months, but it is now that the chain has declared it completed.

The company assures that this change has significant advantages in terms of sustainability, as it will significantly reduce paper usage and, therefore, the environmental impact. On their social media, Bonpreu highlighted that this measure will save tons of paper and thousands of work hours.

The electronic labels not only provide environmental benefits but also facilitate the instant updating of prices, which will increase the clarity of information for future customers. This technological advancement positions Bonpreu among the first distribution chains in Spain to completely digitalize their labels. Something that, so far, even giants like Walmart haven't managed to implement at this scale.

Innovation in Uniform Management

The change is not limited to price technology. In November, Bonpreu also unveiled an initiative that shows its commitment to the well-being of its employees. The Catalan chain has revealed its strategy to give a second life to its workers' uniforms.

Instead of discarding uniforms when they are no longer fit for use, Bonpreu has devised a recycling system that allows the materials to be reused. The most deteriorated garments are shredded and transformed into filaments used to make new uniforms.

On the other hand, uniforms that are still in good condition are disinfected, ironed, and reused by other workers. This initiative is part of a larger effort by Bonpreu to manage the company's resources more sustainably.

The company doesn't stop there; in collaboration with different local entities, Bonpreu has also implemented a system to recycle employees' sneakers. This effort has led the company to donate more than 600 pairs of shoes and collect 10,000 kg (22,046 lbs.) of clothing in the last year. These gestures, although small, reflect Bonpreu's innovative and responsible approach to sustainability and care for its employees.

With these changes, Bonpreu is not only improving its business model but also setting a new standard in the industry for responsible resource management. The company shows that innovation is not only about technology but also about caring for people.