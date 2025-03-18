Goodbye Cinema: Carrefour Has the Must-Have Home Device at a Laughable Price

Carrefour has launched an offer that is causing a sensation among technology lovers. It is a device designed to transform the way you enjoy home entertainment. With a special price until next Tuesday, it presents itself as an opportunity hard to pass up.

Impressive Image Quality for Your Home

This device stands out for its ability to deliver sharp and vibrant images. It features a 9,000-lumen lamp and 260 ANSI lumens, ensuring clear projection even in environments with some light. The Full HD 1920×1080 resolution ensures precise details in every scene, while the 3000:1 contrast provides deep blacks and vivid colors.

The versatility in projection size is another of its strong points, as it allows projecting images from 38" to 160", adapting to different spaces and needs. The projection distance varies between 4.3 and 17 ft. (1.3 and 5.2 meters), with 11.5 ft. (3.5 meters) being the optimal distance for a 106" screen. Additionally, it includes a 100" white background screen to enhance the quality of the projected image.

The manual vertical image correction of ±15° facilitates the installation and adjustment of the device. This allows for a perfectly aligned image regardless of the projector's position. These features make this equipment an ideal option for those seeking quality and functionality in a single product.

You won't have to worry about whether it will last or not. The LED technology used in this equipment offers a bulb life of up to 50,000 hours, ensuring entertainment for years. Another plus is that you can find it until Tuesday at Carrefour at a discounted price of 157.99 euros.

Connectivity and Advanced Features

It incorporates WiFi that allows wireless connection of Android and iOS devices and is compatible with Chromecast. Android users can enjoy streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO, and Amazon Prime directly from the projector. iOS users can play YouTube videos via the WiFi connection.

This projector also features multiple physical connection options. It has two HDMI ports, a USB 2.0 port, a TF card slot, AV IN input, and audio Jack output. The inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0 facilitates connection with external speakers, enhancing the audio experience.

The integrated 5W speaker offers clear and powerful sound, suitable for small spaces. However, the possibility of connecting external speakers via Bluetooth or the audio output allows you to adapt the sound system to your preferences. This flexibility in audio ensures an immersive experience when watching movies or playing video games.

The projector is compatible with storage devices up to 1000 GB, making it easy to play locally stored content. Additionally, it includes a remote control for convenient and simple control, allowing you to adjust settings without leaving your seat.

