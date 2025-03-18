Cold Water Shock from Alcampo in Spain: Thousands of People in the Crosshairs

Changes in the supermarket sector have forced many chains to rethink their business model. Competition, new consumer trends, and the rise of online commerce have transformed the sector. In this context, some companies have opted to make drastic decisions to try to adapt to the situation.

One of the major distribution groups in Spain, Auchan Retail, parent company of Alcampo, has announced a significant restructuring. The measure aims to improve profitability and address the losses recorded in recent years. These decisions will affect numerous employees and modify the operation of many stores.

Alcampo Makes Drastic Decisions to Regain Ground Against Its Rivals

Alcampo, a subsidiary of the French group Auchan Retail, has announced a significant restructuring in the size of its establishments. This adjustment responds to the drop in turnover, which in 2024 fell by 2.9% compared to the previous year in Spain. In France, the company has also recorded losses, leading to a global strategy of resource optimization.

To try to improve its competitiveness, Alcampo has decided to close supermarkets that are not profitable. Additionally, the size of several establishments will be reduced to adapt to new consumer preferences. In recent years, the trend has been to opt for smaller, closer stores instead of large hypermarkets far from urban centers.

The restructuring plan includes changes in the distribution of products within the supermarkets. The intention is to focus on the most demanded items and improve space efficiency, reports Huffington Post. However, these modifications may lead to the elimination of jobs, which concerns the affected employees.

Consequences for the Workers

The adjustments in Alcampo's business model have caused uncertainty among the workforce. Although the exact number of layoffs has not yet been confirmed in Spain, it is expected that the reduction of stores and commercial spaces will have a direct impact on employment. In France, the company plans to eliminate up to 2,400 jobs as part of the restructuring process.

Unions have expressed concern about the lack of detailed information on the changes. They have requested meetings with the company to understand how the reorganization will affect workers in Spain. Additionally, they are asking for guarantees to minimize the impact on employment and negotiate possible relocations within the group.

Meanwhile, Alcampo has assured that its goal is to continue operating in the Spanish market with a more efficient model. The company remains committed to offering competitive prices and private label products. The future of many employees remains uncertain given the evolution of the sector and the decisions the company may make in the coming months.