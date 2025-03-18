It's Official: The Delicacy Customers Were Asking For Returns to Mercadona for Just €1

Mercadona knows that the arrival of Holy Week brings with it one of Spain's sweetest traditions. In many homes, the kitchen fills with aromas of cinnamon, lemon, and sugar. This has been passed down from generation to generation, and Mercadona has everything needed to keep it alive.

The Secret to Perfect Torrijas Is at Mercadona

Making torrijas at home may seem simple, but choosing the right bread makes all the difference. Not all breads absorb milk well without crumbling or maintain the ideal texture after frying. That's why finding the perfect product for its preparation is key to achieving a delicious result.

To make this task easier, Mercadona has reintroduced its special bread for torrijas. This bread, specifically designed for the recipe, has the ideal texture to absorb liquids without breaking. Additionally, its composition includes a touch of cinnamon and lemon, enhancing the traditional flavor of the dessert.

Another advantage is that it comes pre-sliced with the perfect thickness. This not only saves time in preparation but also ensures uniform torrijas. With this product, the supermarket chain makes it easier to prepare this sweet treat so beloved by consumers.

Mercadona's special bread for torrijas is sold in 500-gram packages. Its price is just 1.13 euros, making it an affordable option to enjoy this dessert at home. With this offering, the company responds to the high demand for a product that, year after year, is a complete success.

How to Make Homemade Torrijas with Mercadona's Bread

The preparation of good torrijas begins by heating milk with sugar, a cinnamon stick, and lemon peel. When the milk is warm, the slices are submerged until they are well soaked. This step is key to achieving a juicy texture inside.

Then, the bread is lightly drained and dipped in beaten egg. Once ready, it is fried in plenty of hot oil until each torrija acquires a golden and crispy tone. The final touch is to sprinkle a mixture of sugar and cinnamon to taste or to bathe them in honey.

For those who prefer a lighter version, they can also bake them or make them in the air fryer. This way, a healthier dessert is achieved without giving up the traditional flavor. Whatever method is chosen, Mercadona's bread ensures an excellent result.

This product will be available in all the chain's stores during the Holy Week season. Given its success in previous years, it is recommended to buy it in advance to avoid missing out. Once again, Mercadona bets on tradition, making it easier to prepare one of the most beloved sweets by Spaniards.

