Trader Joe's Issues Urgent Statement: Recalls a Product and Asks You Not to Eat It

Trader Joe's has issued an urgent statement in the United States announcing the recall of one of its best-selling frozen products. The company warned that its organic açaí bowls could be contaminated with plastic fragments, posing a risk to consumers.

The announcement was published on February 14, asking customers to dispose of the product or return it to the store for a full refund. Trader Joe's hasn't specified how many products have been affected, in which states they have been distributed, or the production dates.

| Wikimedia

"As a precaution, we ask you to discard any Trader Joe's Organic Acai Bowl. It may contain foreign material (plastic), or return it to your nearest store for a full refund." This was the company's information in its official statement. So far, no injuries or health issues related to this product have been reported.

Not the First Time: Other Recent Recalls at Trader Joe's

In recent months, Trader Joe's has had to recall several from the market for various safety reasons.

One of the most concerning cases occurred with tuna cans sold at Trader Joe's, Walmart, and H-E-B. A defect in the lid could cause leaks or contamination with clostridium botulinum, a bacterium that can cause severe food poisoning.

Another incident occurred with steamed chicken soup dumplings. On that occasion, 61,839 lbs. (28,058 kg) of product were recalled because they contained plastic fragments from a permanent marker.

In August 2024, Trader Joe's also recalled 653,000 mango and tangerine scented candles due to a design defect. The company warned that the candle's flame could extend more than expected and pose a fire risk.

Trader Joe's Takes Measures for Consumers

Trader Joe's has asked consumers to check their freezers and discard any organic açaí bowls they have purchased. They also offer the option to return it to the nearest store for a full refund.

For more information about the recall, customers can contact Trader Joe's customer service at (626) 599-3817.

This new recall reflects the importance of companies maintaining high food safety standards. Although the company hasn't reported any serious incidents related to the açaí bowl, the recommendation remains not to consume the product. It's always better to prevent than to cure, much better to be cautious and avoid a visit to the doctor or the emergency room.