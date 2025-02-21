Happiness Arrives at Mercadona With Its Most Exquisite Gourmet Fish: Only 4 Euros

Mercadona has always stood out for offering fresh and delicious products, and this time is no exception. If you are a seafood lover and looking for a versatile and easy-to-prepare ingredient, the latest addition to their shelves will surprise you. This new product is perfect for both an appetizer and a main course, and it offers a practical way to enjoy the flavors of the sea at home.

A Versatile and Tasty Product for Many Recipes

The frozen potón strips that you can now find at Mercadona are an excellent option for any type of recipe. For crispy fries or smooth stews, potón is an ingredient that perfectly adapts to all kinds of preparations. You can enjoy it breaded as an appetizer or incorporate it into a delicious rice dish, where it absorbs all the flavors of the ingredients.

The versatility of this product is one of its great advantages, allowing you to experiment with different cooking styles and always achieve tasty results. Also, being sold frozen, you will always have them at home. You will only have to take them out of the freezer when you need them for your recipe.+

| Mercadona

Additionally, potón is an excellent source of protein and has a low fat content, making it a healthy option. Its firm texture makes it perfect for being cut into strips, and its mild flavor makes it the ideal companion for other dishes. This versatility makes it an indispensable product for those who enjoy creative cooking.

The convenience of having frozen potón is also a big plus. Being ultra-frozen, it retains all its properties and can be prepared quickly and easily, whether in a pan, in the oven or in the fryer. The fact that it is kept in the freezer also ensures that you always have a product ready to use when you need it.

The Convenience of Always Having It at Home

The frozen potón strips offered by Mercadona come in 400-gram (14.1 oz) packages and are available at a price of 4.45 euros. This price makes the product very accessible, especially considering the quality of the potón and its versatility in the kitchen. With 400 grams (14.1 oz) per package, you can prepare several meals or share them with family and friends, which further increases its value for money.

| Getty Images, Mercadona

Mercadona has managed to offer a high-quality product at an affordable price, making it an ideal option for any household. Additionally, the ease of finding this product in any store of the chain makes it a convenient choice for those who use it regularly. The presentation of the product is also very practical, as being frozen, it is preserved for a longer time and is always available when you need it.

If you are a seafood fan and looking for something easy to prepare for your recipes, the frozen potón strips are an excellent option. With their mild flavor, firm texture and ease of preparation, this product becomes a staple ingredient for any kitchen. Whether for a quick weekday meal or a special occasion, Mercadona's potón strips are an option that never disappoints.

Prices and offers updated on 02/21/2025. They may be subject to modifications or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes