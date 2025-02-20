Disney Announces Surprise Major Changes in Its Parks in the United States

Disney parks have been the dream destination for millions of people worldwide for decades. Regardless of age, origin, or preferences, the magic of these places continues to attract visitors seeking to immerse themselves in unforgettable stories.

More than 50 years after the opening of Walt Disney World, the company continues to bet on innovation with new experiences. In the coming months, attractions inspired by iconic movies and characters that have yet to have a presence in the United States parks will arrive.

Disney Renews in the United States

According to the announcement at the D23 presentation, the next two years will be key for the expansion of Disney parks. The incorporation of several attractions is expected, each with a unique proposal that will surprise visitors.

Some of the most anticipated novelties include worlds dedicated to Monsters Inc., Indiana Jones, Cars, and Disney's most feared villains. Below, we provide more details about these experiences.

Monsters Inc. Laugh Factory

Fans of Monstropolis will be able to immerse themselves in a completely new experience with Monsters Inc. Laugh Factory. This attraction will take visitors to the iconic laugh factory, where fun and chaos will be the main features.

One of the biggest attractions of this novelty will be a suspended roller coaster, the first of its kind in Disney parks. The ride will combine adrenaline and humor, allowing attendees to live an adventure alongside Mike and Sulley.

Indiana Jones and a Mystery-Filled Expedition

The legendary archaeologist will arrive with a new attraction. Unlike the experiences already existing in other Disney parks, this proposal will feature a completely original story.

Visitors will venture into the dense tropical jungle to discover a hidden Mayan temple while joining Indiana Jones on a dangerous expedition. With advanced special effects and a journey full of surprises, this attraction promises an adventure filled with excitement and action.

The Dark Side of Disney: The Land of Villains

One of the most intriguing additions will be an area dedicated to Disney's most iconic villains. Although the company has not revealed which characters will feature in this space, the setting is expected to be dark and immersive, offering a completely different experience from the other areas of the park.

The zone will include two main attractions designed for visitors to feel the essence of the most feared antagonists from the movies. It is a proposal that promises to captivate villain fans and give them a special place within the Disney universe.

Racing in Radiator Springs with Cars

Another great novelty will be an attraction inspired by Cars, the successful Pixar saga. The America area and Tom Sawyer Island will transform into rugged terrains, recreating the Radiator Springs setting.

Attendees will be able to participate in exciting races, feeling part of the world of Lightning McQueen and his friends. This attraction will allow fans of the franchise to experience a world full of speed and fun.

A New Era for Disney Parks

With these additions, Disney continues to innovate and offer unique experiences to its visitors. The company bets on technology and creativity to keep the magic alive and surprise new generations.

The coming years will bring significant changes to the United States parks, consolidating Disney as a leader in themed entertainment. Now we just have to wait to experience these unbelievable adventures firsthand.