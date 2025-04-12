This Dia Dessert Sparks Passion and Promises to Be the Best of the Summer: €2

Dia has launched a product that has caused a sensation among its customers due to its unique and refreshing flavor. With a combination that mixes exotic ingredients and surprising textures, this new item promises to be a success for everyone looking for a delicious experience. This novelty has quickly caught attention and is shaping up to be one of the season's favorites.

This Is Dia's Latest Temptation

This ice cream stands out for its carefully crafted composition, with a white chocolate base with coconut flavor that covers most of it. The mango and passion fruit sauce adds a tropical and refreshing touch, perfectly balancing the flavors. Additionally, the white chocolate coating completes the experience, offering an extra layer of sweetness.

The coconut-flavored cookie bits are the final touch that makes this ice cream a unique option. These small crunchy fragments provide a texture that contrasts with the smoothness of the ice cream and the sauce. The combination of these ingredients makes each bite a delicious mix of flavors and textures, perfect for those with a sweet tooth.

| Dia

The product comes in a box containing three units, making it perfect for sharing or enjoying in individual portions. This size facilitates its storage and consumption, adapting to various situations. Its presentation in bonbon format makes it a clean and practical option to enjoy without complications.

Perfect for Treating Ourselves

This ice cream provides approximately 328 calories per 100 grams, of which 20 grams are fats, with 14 grams being saturated fats. Carbohydrates total 34 grams, of which 32 grams are sugars. Additionally, it offers 2.9 grams of protein and only 0.18 grams of salt, making it a moderate option within its category.

Due to the combination of ingredients like white chocolate and fruit sauce, this ice cream is not very healthy. However, its affordable price and practical size make it suitable for those who enjoy an occasional treat without complications. If consumed in moderation, it can be a perfect option for a sweet craving during the day.

| Europa Press

The availability of this ice cream in Dia stores has become an excellent opportunity for those looking for innovative and accessible products. Thanks to its format of three units per box, it's easy to enjoy in small portions or share among several people. This makes it a convenient option for both individual and family consumption, adapting to various needs.

The price of this Dia ice cream is 2.69 euros per 210-gram box, making it an excellent option for those seeking quality without spending too much. This quality-price ratio reinforces Dia's proposal to offer delicious and accessible products. Thus, it meets customers' expectations without them having to compromise their budget.

