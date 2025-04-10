Walmart Confirms Terrible News in the United States: Costco Smiles

Walmart, one of the largest retailers in the United States, has decided to withdraw its operating income forecasts for the first quarter of 2025 due to growing economic uncertainty. The company has explained that this decision is linked to the instability caused by the tariffs imposed by Donald Trump's administration.

Market Instability and Operational Challenges

The withdrawal of operating income forecasts is due to the lack of certainty about the impact of the tariffs. In a statement, Walmart explained that it wants to "keep the flexibility to invest in prices while the tariffs are implemented." Despite this adjustment, the company has kept its sales growth expectations for the first quarter, which are estimated between 3% and 4%.

Walmart's Chief Financial Officer, John David Rainey, commented: "Operating income has become more difficult to predict." This explains how the volatility in consumer behavior and the instability in the business environment have made it challenging to estimate the company's earnings.

Although Walmart has experienced these challenges, it continues with its long-term growth projections. The company anticipates an increase in adjusted operating income between 3.5% and 5.5%, but this forecast is also affected by external factors.

Dependence on Imports and the Impact of the Trade War

Walmart has detailed that approximately two-thirds of the products it sells in the United States are produced, grown, or assembled in the country, while the rest comes from imports. This dependence on international production has led the company to constantly evaluate how the tariffs will affect its business.

The situation is not exclusive to Walmart. Other large American companies, such as Delta Airlines, have also indicated that the trade war is affecting their operations, with a significant drop in flight bookings.

Adapting to New Consumer Habits

Despite short-term challenges, Walmart has kept its expectations for positive growth, projecting an increase in net sales between 3% and 4%. However, the company has observed a change in consumer buying habits. Inflation has made Americans more price-conscious and has led to an increase in demand for essential products with lower margins.

In his presentation to investors, CEO Doug McMillon highlighted that Walmart has learned to adapt to periods of economic uncertainty. "We've learned to handle tough times," McMillon said, emphasizing the importance of keeping prices low and efficiently managing expenses to remain competitive in the market.