Sam's Club Sends a New Urgent Message to All Its Members: There's a Date

Sam's Club is undertaking an ambitious expansion that promises to transform its presence in the United States. The American company has announced that it will open 15 new stores each year and renovate its more than 600 locations, adapting them to a more digital, modern, and efficient model. This change not only aims to increase its geographical presence but also to improve the customer experience, aligning with new market demands.

A Focus on Digitalization

One of Sam's Club's main bets is the 100% digital store model. Last October, the chain opened a store in Grapevine, Texas, that eliminated traditional checkout counters. Now, customers can scan and pay for their products using the Scan & Go app on their mobile phones, making shopping faster and line-free.

In addition to this innovation, the space previously occupied by cash registers is now used for preparing orders for in-store pickup and online deliveries. This design not only optimizes space but also reduces wait times, a great advantage for customers. Sam's Club plans to implement this digital model in more stores, making the shopping experience much more agile and modern.

Growth and Resilience in Difficult Times

Despite global economic uncertainty, Sam's Club has proven to be a reliable option both in stable times and during crises. According to its CEO, Chris Nicholas, "in prosperous times, we do well, but in difficult times, we do even better." This resilience has been evident with the most recent results, showing a net sales growth of $90.2 billion for the fiscal year 2025.

Additionally, comparable sales grew by almost 6%, a good indicator of its solid performance. The strong consumer interest in the exclusive benefits of its memberships is also reflected in the 13% increase in membership income during the last fiscal quarter. This increase underscores how Sam's Club's strategy remains attractive to its members, further reinforcing its growth.

Growing Competition in the Wholesale Club Market

The wholesale club sector in the United States is highly competitive, with giants like Costco and BJ's Wholesale Club rapidly expanding. Costco plans to open 28 new stores this year, while BJ's aims to open between 25 and 30 new branches in the next two years. Despite the fierce competition, Sam's Club continues to bet on technological innovation and territorial expansion to stay at the forefront.

In this environment, Sam's Club has invested significantly in infrastructure and technology. Sam's Club's parent company, Walmart, is estimated to invest between $20.24 billion and $23.61 billion this year in infrastructure improvements and technological development.