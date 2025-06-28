Mercadona has pulled something out of their sleeve that's perfect for everyday life: comfort

Mercadona is once again putting something in the freezer designed for those who don't have time or don't want to complicate things. It's one of those things that doesn't seem like much, but always comes in handy. It's where you least expect it and serves more purposes than you might imagine.

Mercadona knows that daily life moves at full speed and that there's not always time to cook calmly. That's why they've launched something that's just as useful for an ordinary Tuesday as it is for a Sunday. It's right there, ready, and it solves more meals than it seems.

| Mercadona

Mercadona has something new in its frozen section that's very useful

Sometimes it's hard to find time to cook, but having something ready in the freezer can be a lifesaver. Mercadona knows this and has launched an option designed exactly for those moments. It's meat, comes ready to use, doesn't take up much space, and fits almost any recipe you can think of during the week.

This frozen product is chicken meat, specifically boneless chicken thighs with skin, in 2.2 lb (1 kg) bags that are already on sale. You don't need to cut it, clean it, or worry about it going bad. You can take just what you need, cook it however you want, and put the rest back without any problem.

Because it's frozen, it keeps perfectly for months without losing flavor or texture. It's a convenient way to keep meat at home without needing to go to the supermarket several times a week. The skin also gives it that crispy or juicy touch that's often lost with other cuts.

Its format makes it ideal for both families and people who cook for one or two. You don't have to defrost the whole package if you don't want to; you can easily separate portions. Also, at 5.95 euros per kilo (2.2 lb), it's an economical alternative compared to other similar products.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

This chicken adapts to all kinds of recipes without complications

Chicken is one of those meats that never fails. If it also comes boneless and with skin, the possibilities multiply. You can grill it, bake it, use it in stews, or even fry it if you prefer. The fact that it comes already cleaned and ready to cook saves a lot of time and prevents waste.

Thighs have more flavor than breast and turn out much juicier in most preparations. The skin helps keep the moisture in, which is key if you want it not to be dry. It's a versatile and rewarding part of the chicken, perfect for those who enjoy cooking without complications.

Another advantage is that since they're boneless, you can easily cut them up or even use them whole depending on the recipe. From a curry to fajitas, or even a simple rice with vegetables. Always having a kilo (2.2 lb) in the freezer gives you room to improvise any meal.

Mercadona has gone for a staple that fits in any kitchen, without frills but with a lot of logic. This frozen chicken is designed so you don't have to think too much about it. Just open the freezer, choose the amount you need, and have your meal ready in no time.

Prices and offers updated on 06/28/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes.