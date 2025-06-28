On Monday, your salvation for days of extreme heat arrives at Lidl: it's not a fan

This Monday, Lidl once again becomes part of summer conversations with one of those products that never fail. It's lightweight, practical, and has that touch that fits any outdoor plan. Lidl knows what you need when the heat starts to intensify and makes it clear with every detail.

There are things Lidl launches right when they're most needed, without making too much noise about it. It doesn't make a fuss, but it appears when the thermometer starts to make your day difficult. Lidl has it ready, and this week it's arriving in physical stores.

This Monday it arrives at Lidl to get you ready for summer

This Monday, a new accessory designed to protect you from the sun arrives at Lidl's physical stores. It's designed for those who want comfort without too much hassle during hot days. It offers a simple combination of style, freshness, and practicality, ideal for everyday use.

Made with paper straw and a small percentage of polyester, it's lightweight and easy to carry. The material allows it to keep its shape well without the need for special or complicated care. Its understated design matches almost any summer outfit without clashing.

Available in two sizes, XS/S and M/L, it easily fits different head sizes. In addition, it includes an inner fabric band that improves the fit and prevents uncomfortable rubbing on the skin. That makes it a comfortable option to wear for several hours at a time.

You can choose between two colors: one in a more neutral natural tone and another in pink for those who prefer something more eye-catching. Both versions are designed to pair with light or patterned clothing. This product is available in physical stores only; it's not available for online or app purchase.

Shade, style, and freshness guaranteed for less than 6 euros

This Lidl hat has a fixed price of 5.99 euros in its standard seasonal version. It's not an exclusive item or part of a special launch, but it delivers on its promise. It joins the catalog as a basic and functional option for sun protection.

The wide brim provides enough shade for your face and part of your neck, without being excessive or uncomfortable. It's a model you can wear at the beach, on a terrace, or during a walk downtown. It doesn't weigh much, doesn't bother you, and doesn't take up too much space if you carry it in your backpack.

Since it can't be washed or ironed, it's recommended to clean it with a dry cloth when it gathers dust. You should also avoid getting it wet or exposing it to constant humidity for long periods. That way, it'll keep its shape and color for longer without issues.

It's an easy purchase, with no complications or fine print, that fulfills its purpose well. It's ideal for those who want sun protection without spending much or looking for something sophisticated. Available only in physical stores starting this Monday, while supplies last.

