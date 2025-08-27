Alert at T-Mobile: they're forced to react after what happened to many Americans

Something is happening among T-Mobile users, and it's not a simple coincidence. In recent days, numerous customers have raised their voices after receiving suspicious calls that have sparked great concern. The situation has caused such a level of alert that the company has been forced to intervene.

That's why it warns its users about a threat that, although not new, has returned stronger than ever. Everything revolves around a scam attempt that directly affects the operator's customers. Unknown individuals are making calls pretending to be company representatives.

In many cases, the numbers from which they call appear legitimate; they can even display the name T-Mobile on the screen. This increases the risk that users will fall into the trap.

| Viktor Gladkov, X

T-Mobile helps prevent the scam

The goal of these criminals is clear: to obtain confidential information, such as passwords or account access codes. They use different arguments, from alleged unauthorized purchases to problems with the customer's account. All with the intention of generating urgency and fear, two emotions that make the scam easier.

One of the most talked-about cases happened recently. A female user received a call in which she was told that someone was trying to buy a phone with her account. The caller asked for her password to "solve the problem."

Fortunately, her son was present and prevented her from falling into the trap, contacting T-Mobile directly to confirm the situation. The response was clear: it was a scam that had already been reported by other customers.

T-Mobile has reminded all its users that they will never request passwords or codes over the phone. In no case will a company employee ask you for confidential information if they call you. Verification questions are only asked when the customer initiates the call, not the other way around.

| T-Mobile

This type of scam doesn't only affect T-Mobile. Other companies, such as Amazon, Verizon, and AT&T, have also been used as an excuse by scammers. However, the fact that it has resurfaced among T-Mobile customers has forced the company to intensify its efforts.

One of the most vulnerable groups to these scams is older people. They often aren't familiar with this type of digital threat. That's why it's essential for all of us to share this information with family and acquaintances, especially with those who could be more susceptible.

T-Mobile backs security

T-Mobile has protection tools against fraudulent calls, but no solution is 100% foolproof. Scammers use technologies that allow them to spoof caller IDs. So the name that appears on the screen can be completely fake.

To avoid falling into these traps, experts recommend some basic rules. If you receive an unexpected call and are asked for sensitive information, don't respond and hang up immediately. Call your operator directly using an official number.