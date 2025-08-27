Even luxury chefs buy it: the Trader Joe's pizza that's taking the USA by storm

In the United States, the pizza craze doesn't just affect regular consumers, but has also won over renowned chefs. Innovation in ingredients and convenience in preparation have made certain products true favorites in home kitchens. Among them, some items from stores like Trader Joe's have earned a special place in many households' freezers.

One of the most talked-about products is the Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza with a Cauliflower Crust, which is currently priced at $5.49. This ready-to-bake pizza from Trader Joe's combines a crispy cauliflower base with mozzarella and provolone, along with a classic tomato sauce. Its popularity has grown to such an extent that even chefs with culinary accolades consider it a practical and delicious option for a quick meal.

A gluten-free alternative that surprises with its texture

The base of this pizza from Trader Joe's uses a blend of cauliflower, mozzarella cheese, potato flour, chickpea flour, and finally, brown rice flour. This combination allows for the replacement of traditional wheat flour without sacrificing texture or flavor. When baked, the center keeps a soft bite, while the edges reach the crispy perfection expected from a good pizza.

In addition to its innovative base, the pizza is topped with tomato sauce and a combination of cheeses that includes mozzarella and provolone. This provides a balance between the creamy flavor of the cheese and the acidity of the sauce, resulting in a dish that can be enjoyed by people following gluten-free diets. Its cooking process is simple: just place it in an oven at 425°F (218°C) for 10-12 minutes to achieve a perfect result.

The secret of its success among chefs and enthusiasts

Chefs like Justin Cogley, winner of the Best New Chef award in 2013, have shared their tips for making the most of this pizza, reveals Food&Wine. One of his recommendations is to cook it directly on the oven rack, which ensures it turns out golden and even every time. For an extra touch, he suggests adding a bit of crispy chili at the end, which enhances the flavors and adds a slight spiciness.

The ease of preparation and the quality of the ingredients are key to its popularity. It's not necessary to add complicated ingredients to achieve a tasty pizza, which makes it an ideal option for quick dinners or late-night snacks.

The Gluten-Free Cheese Pizza with a Cauliflower Crust from Trader Joe's has become a culinary phenomenon both inside and outside professional kitchens. Its combination of innovation, authentic flavor, and ease of preparation makes it an option that attracts both chefs and pizza enthusiasts in the United States.