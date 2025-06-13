Today, the device that's going to completely change your summer arrives at Lidl: everyone wants it

Today Lidl presents a proposal that will make it much easier for you to cope with the summer heat. With a practical and accessible approach, this option will be your great ally during the hottest days. There's no need to complicate things to stay cool.

Summer can be relentless, but Lidl has something planned for you. A simple alternative that will help you enjoy the season without suffering from high temperatures. Stay comfortable without worries.

The solution for the heat you can find today at Lidl

With the arrival of the heat, many people look for economical and efficient options that don't take up too much space. In this regard, Lidl has launched a fan that promises to be a perfect solution for those who want to cool off without complications. This mini tower fan, available starting today in the chain's physical stores, comes with several interesting features that make it stand out for its functionality and compact design.

Its small size, with a height of 13.8 in. (35 cm), makes it perfect for small spaces where there's not much room for large appliances. Despite its compact size, Lidl has managed to incorporate essential functions that make this fan quite efficient. It has three ventilation speeds, which will allow you to adjust the air power, from a gentle breeze to a more intense flow.

In addition, one of the features that improves its versatility is its 70° oscillation system. This function allows the air to be distributed better throughout the room, without the need to move the fan constantly. Since it's switchable, you can decide whether you prefer it to oscillate to cover more area or leave it fixed for more direct ventilation.

Lidl has also considered the stability of the device, including non-slip feet that ensure the fan stays steady on any surface. This is especially important if you plan to use it on smooth surfaces or if you place it on a table, where vibration could cause it to slide. This way, risks are minimized and user safety is increased.

Comfort and design at an accessible price

One of the great advantages of this Lidl tower fan is its price. For just 14.99 euros, you'll have a functional, practical fan with a design that fits any space. Compared to other models on the market, this fan offers a good balance between quality and price.

The fan is available in two colors: white and black. This allows it to integrate seamlessly into different types of decor, from the most minimalist style to the most colorful environments. Its modern and simple design makes it look good in any room, without being an intrusive or bulky element.

In addition to its functional features, this fan has a carrying handle, which makes it a convenient option for moving it from one room to another. Whether you need a bit of coolness in your bedroom or in the office, you can move it effortlessly. Its size and weight make it ideal for carrying from one place to another without complications.

If you're looking for a fan that offers you the basics to keep you comfortable during the hottest days, this mini tower fan is an option you can't miss. With its 30 W power, it's enough to cool you in small or medium-sized spaces without consuming too much energy. In addition, its features such as the three speeds and oscillation make it very versatile for any situation.

