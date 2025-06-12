Mercadona and Juan Roig deliver the most anticipated news of the summer: it's insane

Mercadona has decided to make a change to its summer offerings with a move that'll surprise everyone. The chain, always alert to what consumers need, has lowered the price of one of its star products. This time, what they've launched is something that'll undoubtedly be the star of summer tables.

Juan Roig and Mercadona have hit the mark with a decision that'll change summer shopping. Without much fanfare, they've achieved what many desired: a lower price for one of its classics. Get ready for a summer with more flavor and less cost.

Fresh gazpacho: a refreshing and affordable option

Mercadona has decided to reduce the price of its fresh gazpacho, making it a more accessible option for everyone. The 1 L (33.8 fl. oz.) size now costs 2.70 euros, while the 330 ml (11.2 fl. oz.) size is just 1 euro. This price cut makes Hacendado gazpacho more attractive than ever, especially during the hot summer days.

This gazpacho is ideal for those looking for a light, refreshing, and nutritious meal. With a perfect blend of tomato, cucumber, pepper, onion, and olive oil, it's a delicious option that provides hydration and vitamins. In addition, its natural flavor makes it an easy dish to enjoy at any time of day.

It's perfect as an appetizer, first course, or even as a lunch option to go. It can be served with pieces of bread or a touch of spice, depending on your preference. In any format, Mercadona's fresh gazpacho is a tasty and healthy option to beat the summer heat.

Hacendado gazpacho stands out for its quality, without unnecessary additives or preservatives. With a lower price, it's easier to enjoy this traditional recipe without having to prepare it from scratch. In addition, its 1 L (33.8 fl. oz.) size is ideal for those looking for a practical product that's ready to consume at any time.

Fresh salmorejo: a delicious alternative for summer

Mercadona's fresh salmorejo has also seen a price reduction. The 1 L (33.8 fl. oz.) size now costs 3 euros, while the 330 ml (11.2 fl. oz.) size is available for 1.25 euros. This price cut makes salmorejo an excellent option for those who prefer a thicker and smoother cream during hot days.

Salmorejo has a thicker texture than gazpacho and a deeper flavor, thanks to the combination of ripe tomatoes, bread, olive oil, and garlic. It's a very nutritious dish, full of fiber and healthy fats that make it an excellent option to keep a balanced diet in summer.

This salmorejo is perfect as a starter or main course, especially if served with chopped hard-boiled egg and serrano ham. In addition, its simple preparation makes it ideal for enjoying a quick yet delicious meal. It can be eaten on its own or with some additional ingredients, adapting to all tastes.

The Hacendado salmorejo version is ideal for those looking for a quick and tasty option without complications. Its format is also convenient, as it allows you to enjoy a traditional dish without wasting time in the kitchen. Taking advantage of its price reduction makes this classic of Spanish cuisine more accessible for everyone.

