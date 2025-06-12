This Friday, the device that gives your home the most modern touch arrives at Lidl: madness

This Friday, Lidl is introducing an option that will make your daily life at home much easier. With a practical and functional design, this solution promises to fit any space without complications. It's perfect for improving comfort at home in a simple way.

Lidl keeps offering products designed to make life easier, without the need for major investments. This new proposal fits those corners of the house that need a touch of light and efficiency.

Lidl introduces a practical solution to light up your home

This Friday, Lidl is launching an innovative product to light up the spaces in your home simply and efficiently. With a practical design, this lamp is perfect for lighting up dark areas of your home. Thanks to its motion sensor, it turns on automatically when it detects movement in the dark, which improves energy efficiency.

Its operation is very simple, with no need for cables or plugs. Since it runs on batteries, the lamp becomes a very versatile option that you can place wherever you need it most. It doesn't matter where, from hallways to closets, its installation doesn't require complications.

| Lidl

Available in three versions, you can choose between models with 4, 6, or 8 LEDs, thus adapting to different lighting needs. The smallest 4-LED model measures 7.1 x 3 x 0.9 in. (18 x 7.7 x 2.3 cm), making it ideal for small spaces. Meanwhile, the 6- and 8-LED models provide more light for larger areas or those with greater visibility demands.

Additionally, the lamp turns off automatically after 30 seconds of inactivity, which ensures efficient battery use. This makes it an economical and practical option, ideal for those looking to optimize energy consumption.

An affordable price to improve lighting at home

Lidl's LED lamp is priced at just 5.99 euros. This makes it an excellent option for those seeking an economical lighting solution. For this price, you get a lamp with a motion sensor and no need for electrical installation, which makes it easy to use anywhere.

Thanks to its three versions with different numbers of LEDs, you can choose the model that best suits your needs. The 4-LED version is perfect for small areas, while the 6- and 8-LED models are ideal for larger spaces. Additionally, its rotating head allows you to direct the light precisely, adapting to what you really need.

| Lidl

Installation is extremely simple: you just need to insert the batteries and place it in the desired location. You don't need to worry about cables or connections, which makes it an easy and practical option to improve lighting in your home.

With its low price and ease of use, this LED lamp becomes a perfect solution. Especially for those looking to improve lighting without complications. With the price of 5.99 euros, it's one of the most economical options on the market for this type of product.

Prices and offers updated on 06/11/2025. They may be subject to changes or cancellations, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes