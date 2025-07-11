Today, the perfect invention to beat the heat arrives at Lidl for less than €6.

The heat has arrived with force and isn't letting up in much of the country. Temperatures keep rising and the heat index can be overwhelming. Looking for ways to cool off has become almost a daily necessity.

Not everyone can afford air conditioning. Many prefer more practical, quick, and portable solutions. That's why small inventions that help people get through the summer are becoming increasingly popular.

Lidl bets on useful and affordable

The German chain Lidl has once again hit the mark with its new release. It's a cheap, simple, and extremely useful product for those who suffer from high temperatures. Best of all: it's available starting today in physical stores.

| Lidl

For less than 6 euros, Lidl offers a compact and easy-to-use solution. The goal is clear: to cool you off anytime and anywhere. There's no need for cords, plugs, or installations.

The latest addition to its catalog is a small fan. It's portable, rechargeable, and designed to be with you all summer. Its practical design makes it a must-have for these very hot days.

The rechargeable mini fan that's selling out

This mini fan from Lidl costs just 5.99 euros and is ideal to always carry with you. It has a compact design and a retractable handle that lets you hold or hang it easily. It also includes a rechargeable battery and charges via USB, which makes it even more convenient.

It's available in three different formats to choose from: fixed, clip-on, and portable. Its operation is simple, with an on/off button on the front. The best part is that, despite its size, it has enough power to cool you off in seconds.

It's perfect for use on the subway, at the office, or during a walk. It's also great for festivals, patios, or train trips. It fits in a backpack, a purse, or even the pocket of a light jacket.

| Lidl

A product designed for everyday use

The fan has an ergonomic structure that makes it easy to hold. It weighs almost nothing, so it can be used for long periods without causing fatigue. Thanks to its built-in battery, it doesn't rely on disposable batteries.

Its operation is quiet, making it ideal for shared spaces. It's also a sustainable option compared to larger fans or air conditioners. You use less energy and help the environment.

This Lidl gadget is the practical solution many were looking for. Its price makes it even more attractive. That's why it's no surprise that it sells out in just a few days.

Prices and offers updated on 07/04/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies isn't responsible for possible changes