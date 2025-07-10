Mercadona sparks madness with the treat that never fails for less than €4

There are flavors that are part of our culture. Products that, generation after generation, keep being essential at the table. Even if trends change, some classics always make a strong comeback.

Mercadona knows this well. That's why they keep betting on those foods that are a hit among consumers. When they give them a practical format and a competitive price, the result is usually overwhelming.

A basic that works anytime

This summer, the Valencian chain has once again bet on a product that always works. A delight that everyone likes, easy to combine, and that fits both lunch and dinner. Most importantly: it's available for less than 4 euros.

Many Mercadona customers already consider it a must-have in the fridge. Especially now that we're looking for quick, fresh, and tasty dishes. Its ready-to-eat format makes it a winning option.

That's why, in just a few days, it has become one of the most talked-about products of the season. Especially on social media, where it has gone viral for its quality and affordable price.

Mercadona's serrano ham that's a hit for less than 4 euros

This is Hacendado's cured and sliced serrano ham. It comes in 8 oz. (225 g) packages and costs only 3.95 euros. In addition, the slices are separated with film sheets so they don't stick together.

It is cured for 7 months, which gives it a mild yet intense flavor, ideal for everyone. Its texture is balanced and adapts both to direct consumption and daily cooking. All this without needing to cut or prepare anything.

This format makes it perfect for those seeking convenience. Open, serve, and enjoy without wasting time. Since it's already sliced, you can make the most of it with no waste.

A practical solution for summer

The product can be used in many ways. It works great in sandwiches, tapas, or as a salad topping. It can also be included on charcuterie boards or as an ingredient in more elaborate recipes.

In addition, the package keeps well in the fridge. It lets you eat only what you need and save the rest for later. A practical solution for everyday life, especially in households with little time.

Its flavor, texture, and format make many consider it one of the best value-for-money products in the supermarket. That's why it's flying off the shelves in many stores.

