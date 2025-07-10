Tomorrow, an ideal garment for this summer arrives at Lidl: cheaper than at Primark

Summer is already here and, with it, the search for comfortable, cool, and stylish clothing. Many people visit stores looking for options that suit high temperatures. Above all, that don't blow the budget.

In this context, Lidl is at it again. The German chain has found the perfect formula: viral garments at unbeatable prices. Its new launch promises to revolutionize the fashion aisle.

Lidl's new garment that has it all is ideal for summer

Starting July 5, Lidl will offer a garment that's already made a splash. It's a women's garment, perfect for summer. Yes, it costs less than many Primark skirts.

| Google Maps, Lidl, en.e-noticies.cat

The price of the midi wrap skirt is €7.99, a highly competitive figure compared to other stores in the same segment. The quality-price ratio is, without a doubt, one of its main attractions. It's available in several sizes, from 38 to 48, a range that allows many women to find theirs without any trouble.

A fresh design and very comfortable materials

The skirt features a wrap design with a side knot. Its shape flatters the figure and allows freedom of movement. In addition, its midi length adds an elegant and very summery touch.

It's made of 95% viscose (LENZING™ ECOVERO™) and 5% elastane. This guarantees comfort, breathability, and a fabric that's soft to the touch. Ideal for enduring the heat without losing style.

Another key point is its versatility. You can pair it with sandals, sneakers, or even wedges. The same goes for the top: basic t-jerseys, tops, or lightweight blouses.

A viral garment that won't last long in store

The garment has already started circulating on social media. Several influencers and users highlight it as an ideal option for everyday wear. Its simple yet flattering design makes it a summer wardrobe staple.

| Lidl

Additionally, Lidl has chosen two colors: beige and black. Neutral tones that go with everything. That multiplies its possibilities.

As usual, this type of garment sells out quickly. That's why those who want to get it should go to the store soon. Lidl usually doesn't restock this type of product once it disappears from the shelves.

Lidl is increasingly present in fashion

Although Lidl is known for its food offerings, its fashion section is gaining more and more prominence. The brand has launched capsule collections that have been a resounding success. Some have even been resold for exorbitant prices online.

With this new midi wrap skirt, Lidl once again shows that it knows what the consumer wants. Simple, affordable, and functional fashion. The perfect combo for an uncomplicated summer.

Prices and offers updated on 07/04/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes