Not just Mercadona: this will be Lidl's schedule starting September 1 in Spain

During the summer season, the main chains extended their hours in order to adapt to the large influx of tourists. That flexibility has allowed many customers to extend their visits beyond the usual closing time, in some cases staying until 10:00 p.m. (22:00). With the start of September, that advantage disappears and everything returns to the traditional customer service format.

In Mercadona's case, the announcement is now official and means a return to the standard schedule from Monday to Saturday. Stores will open at 9:00 a.m. and close at 9:30 p.m. (21:30), a time frame that sets the sector's benchmark. Sundays and holidays will once again be excluded from the opening calendar except for some exceptions in highly touristic or high-demand areas.

| Mercadona

The return to routine in supermarkets

The decision follows the seasonal logic that the company applies year after year, prioritizing efficiency and adjusting its resources. In summer, nighttime demand justifies late closings, but in autumn that flow drops significantly. For this reason, the traditional formula is resumed, which is more suitable for work and family routines.

For consumers, the change means reorganizing their schedules and keeping in mind that the shopping window is once again more limited. It will no longer be possible to go to the supermarket late at night. The general recommendation is to always check the hours on the website or app, as they may vary depending on the location.

Lidl also adjusts its hours after summer

Lidl has followed the same strategy during the hot months, extending the closing time to 10:00 p.m. (22:00) in many of its stores. This move gave customers more flexibility during long days of leisure and vacation, making it easier for shopping to fit the summer pace. However, that extension comes to an end with the start of September.

The company is already preparing to return to its usual schedule, which means keeping the opening at 9:00 a.m. and moving the closing forward to 9:30 p.m. (21:30). This time frame is the most common within the supermarket network, except for exceptions that depend on each city. To avoid confusion, Lidl always recommends checking its online store locator, where each store's information is updated.

| Lidl

The adjustment has a clear goal: to adapt the schedule to customer behavior in the months after summer. With the return to work and school, nighttime foot traffic drops significantly. That reality makes it unnecessary to extend the day, and the chain thus seeks a balance between operational efficiency and customer service.

With this move, Lidl aligns with Mercadona and confirms the return to routine that September brings to the distribution sector. Both chains stand out for their ability to adapt their offerings to the needs of each time of year. Customers will need to plan their shopping more carefully to avoid setbacks at the end of the day.