This Is Leo Messi's Favorite Restaurant in the United States: a Star Dish

Leo Messi is one of the dozens of stars living in the United States. The best player in the history of the sport par excellence in Europe has been living in Miami for some seasons now and is the main attraction of the MSL.

Messi has found his go-to restaurant in The Amalfi Llama. This exclusive venue is located in Miami's Aventura Mall. For some time now it has become a regular spot for the footballer, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children. Additionally, it has also been a meeting point with friends and teammates like Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul.

The restaurant stands out for offering a unique combination of Patagonian and Italian cuisine in an elegant setting. Its design evokes a top-level cabin, with high wooden ceilings, large windows, and dim lighting that adds warmth. However, its true appeal is not just in the decor but in the food.

| Europa Press

Leo Messi Has a Favorite Corner

Since Leo Messi started frequenting The Amalfi Llama, the restaurant has reserved a special place for him. In one of the most discreet corners, there is a table with a golden sign that says "Messi’s Family Table," the spot where he usually dines with his family.

Javier Banchero, the restaurant's owner and a fellow Rosarino like the footballer, doesn't hide his enthusiasm for the star's preference. "The Messis know that here they are with family and feel at home," he explains.

He assures that although he tries to maintain the privacy of his famous client, on several occasions the situation has gotten out of hand. "Every time he appears, people get up to ask for photos. It's impossible for him to go unnoticed," he adds.

Leo Messi and the MilaMessi, the Star of the Menu

If there is one dish that stands out at The Amalfi Llama, it is the MilaMessi. It is a milanesa with the original recipe from Celia María Cuccittini, Leo Messi's mother.

The restaurant's chef received the recipe directly from her in a session where they prepared the dish together. "When we let her taste it, my legs were shaking. The whole family was there and I was more nervous than when Leo came," Banchero recalls.

The MilaMessi is served with tomato sauce and brie cheese and has become the restaurant's signature dish. Currently, it is sold for 48 euros and is one of the most requested options on the menu.

A Menu with Argentine Inspiration

Although Leo Messi's milanesa is the most popular dish, the restaurant offers many other top-level options. Among the starters, the calamari stand out, priced at 20 euros, and the short rib empanadas, which cost 18 euros.

| Europa Press

For those who prefer pasta, there are options starting at 24 euros, while pizzas start at 21 euros. The meat cuts are the most expensive dishes, with prices ranging from 64 to 209 euros. The Tomahawk for two people, one of the most exclusive options, costs 209 euros and is cooked with Argentine quebracho.

The Future of the "Messi Table"

For now, any customer can sit at the table Messi usually occupies, but this could change in the future. The restaurant plans to turn it into a VIP space, with an additional cost for those who wish to occupy it when the footballer is not using it.

From this table, there is a direct view of a screen where soccer matches are always broadcast. For the restaurant owners, this detail is as important as the quality of the food. "In the Messis' restaurant, soccer is the first ingredient on the menu," Banchero jokes.

Messi's Refuge in Miami

The Amalfi Llama has become Messi's favorite gastronomic meeting point in the United States. With an elegant atmosphere, quality dishes, and a touch of exclusivity, the restaurant allows him to feel a little closer to Argentina.