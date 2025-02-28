Burger King Takes Its Star Product in the United States and Completely Changes It

Burger King, founded in 1953 in Florida, has established itself as one of the largest fast-food chains in the world. Its iconic Whopper and its slogan Have it Your Way have made it a favorite among millions of consumers. With more than 19,000 restaurants worldwide, the company is part of Restaurant Brands International, a giant in the sector with a fortune valued in billions of dollars.

Burger King Launches a New Version of Its Iconic Burger Following the Clamor of Its American Customers

Burger King continues to strongly bet on its star product, the Whopper. While other chains diversify their offerings, Burger King has made this burger its calling card, with multiple variants over time. From special editions to vegetarian options like the 'Impossible Whopper,' the American giant has found new ways to keep its iconic product at the center of attention.

| Instagram, @burgerking

Now, the chain has listened to its American customers and decided to take innovation to another level. According to The Street, Burger King will launch a new version of the Whopper, created from suggestions by the consumers themselves. The result is the 'Steakhouse Bacon Whopper,' a combination that promises to become a huge success.

A Whopper With the Public's Seal

Last year, the chain organized the Million Dollar Whopper Contest in the United States, a contest where customers could create their own version of the Whopper. Although many combinations went viral, only a few made it to the restaurants. Finally, one of the most popular on social media has been chosen to join the menu.

Starting March 6, the 'Steakhouse Bacon Whopper' will be available in all Burger King restaurants in the United States. This new version incorporates typical steakhouse elements like A1 sauce, crispy onions, bacon, Swiss cheese, and pepper aioli. Additionally, it retains classic ingredients like lettuce and tomato, achieving a combination that balances the traditional with an innovative touch.

Burger King Expands Its Side Offerings at No Additional Cost

In addition to the new Whopper, the chain has announced that customers will be able to choose premium options to join their meal without paying extra. Now, alongside the classic fries and onion rings, it will be possible to select Chicken Fries, Mozzarella Fries, or Churro Fries to customize the combo to their liking.

Meanwhile, Burger King has also launched a charitable campaign in the United States through the Burger King Foundation. From March 3 to April 11, customers can round up their purchase total to the nearest dollar to support educational programs. The Foundation has already awarded more than 60 million dollars in scholarships since 2000 and seeks to continue helping students in the United States and Canada.

With these new developments, Burger King reaffirms its commitment to innovation and its customers, offering new options that combine creativity, flavor, and accessibility.