This Is the Reason Why Egg Prices Have Skyrocketed Worldwide

The egg has long been a staple food in many people's diets, known for its versatility and nutritional value. However, in recent months, its price has increased considerably. This increase is not an isolated event, as an upward trend has been observed for some time, but in recent weeks, the rise has been noticeable.

The price of eggs has experienced a significant increase worldwide, and consumers have not overlooked it. According to the OCU, in February, a dozen medium-sized eggs cost 2.10 euros, but by March it had already reached 2.60 euros. That is, the price has already risen by 24% over the last month.

| YelenaYemchuk, Monstera Production

However, not only have consumers noticed this price increase. Prices at the source have also risen, impacting producers and causing a chain of increases at all levels of the sector.

What Reasons Are Behind the Increase in Egg Prices

The growth in demand is one of the main factors explaining the price increase. According to the Spanish Federation of Egg Sector Companies (Federovo), egg consumption per person in Spain increased by 7% in 2023, reaching 137 eggs annually per inhabitant. This increase has put pressure on supply, as production has not grown at the same rate, disrupting the market.

Other situational causes add to this factor. The incidence of avian flu in some regions of Europe has affected egg production, causing a decrease in supply. In Northern Europe, the virus has caused the loss of millions of birds, significantly reducing production.

| Getty Images, Khunkorn

Although the impact in Spain has been smaller, the interest in national eggs has grown, as countries affected by the outbreak seek to supply themselves with local products. This has further strained the market, especially since Spain is one of the largest egg producers in Europe.

Another important factor is the shift toward sustainable production methods. The European Union has implemented policies to gradually eliminate caged hens, favoring floor production, which is more costly.

This transition has increased the operating costs of farms, as they require more space and time to be approved by the authorities. However, this change also responds to consumer demand for more ethical and animal-friendly products.

| Schwaabe de Getty Images, Jacob Wackerhausen de Getty Images Signature

Although this shift has been driven to favor sustainability, it has also created a limitation in production. The new floor farms do not produce more eggs, resulting in an insufficient supply in the face of growing demand. The lack of quick permits for the construction of new facilities has been a significant barrier to the sector's growth, contributing to the price increase.

Thus, the increase in egg prices is the result of a combination of long-term and short-term factors. The growth in demand, the impact of avian flu, and the shift toward more sustainable production are key elements that have disrupted the balance between supply and demand. As the situation evolves, prices may stabilize, but for now, market tensions will continue to affect globally.