On Friday, the set all of Spain looks for in summer arrives at Lidl: it saves your life

Lidl has done it again with a launch that shows promise from the very first glance and won't go unnoticed. Compact, functional, and very well thought out, it arrives at the perfect time. Everything suggests that it's going to become one of the most talked-about products in Lidl's catalog this summer.

It doesn't take up space, solves more than one daily hassle, and comes with Lidl's unmistakable seal in every detail. It looks small, but it holds more than one surprise inside that's worth its weight in gold. Lidl is launching it this Friday and it's already generating buzz even before hitting the store.

First look at Lidl's new ally for slicing and grating

Here is a device that combines a compact design and power without being flashy. It comes with five stainless steel drum inserts that serve to slice thin and thick sheets, fine grate, coarse grate, and create lattice cuts. It has a power of 150 W and features two non-slip feet along with two suction cups that ensure it keeps steady on the countertop.

The inserts are color-coded to make it easy to choose each one without confusion. In addition, they can be stored inside the device itself, along with the pusher and the hopper, keeping everything organized. The integrated storage container collects the food directly without dirtying the surface.

| Lidl

The pusher, hopper, container, and all the inserts are dishwasher safe, which helps reduce the tedium after cooking. The cord, about 3.3 ft. (1 m) long, can be conveniently stored in a compartment designed to prevent tangling. The design is intended to fit well on any countertop without being bulky.

The product can be used with fruits, vegetables, chocolate, nuts, hard cheese, and more, which makes it a very versatile utensil. It's ideal for preparing appetizers, side dishes, or light meals more quickly. Its combination of functions makes it a very useful ally in the kitchen.

Real functionality and attractive price

As for use, you just need to plug it in and use the hopper with the pusher so the ingredients fall directly into the container, without having to cut them by hand beforehand. It's a relief to save time without sacrificing precision or uniform results. With 150 W of power, it fulfills its purpose without requiring hours.

Its size, approximately 10.4 × 5.9 × 10.9 in. (26.3 × 15 × 27.6 cm) and a weight of about 3.3 lbs. (1.5 kg), makes it easy to clean and simple to store. Since it's compact, it hardly takes up any space on the countertop or in the cabinet. It's a solution for those seeking practicality without sacrificing capacity.

| Lidl

It goes on sale in Lidl's physical stores this Friday, June 20, for 19.99 euros. There are no extra charges, and all the parts are included in the package, with no separate accessory sales youtube.com. Anyone who sees it in the store can take it home immediately, as long as it's in stock.

This price positions it as a competitive option compared to other processors on the market that are around 27–30 euros. The combination of a recognized brand, practical design, and affordable cost makes it especially appealing for those looking for a good utensil without complications. Its arrival will surely attract those who value efficiency and functional style.

Prices and offers updated on 06/15/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes