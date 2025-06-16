This is the Mercadona drink that saves you from the heat and tastes amazing: incredibly cheap

Mercadona once again stands out with something as simple as it is effective, designed for those days when the heat hits without warning. It's not new, it's not unusual, but it is one of the most sought-after products that flies under the radar. People put it in their carts almost out of habit, as if Mercadona had found the exact summer button.

Mercadona doesn't need campaigns for this to sell out as soon as the warm weather arrives, because word of mouth already does the job. It's one of those products that seem invisible but are always there. When the temperature rises, everyone ends up reaching for the same thing at Mercadona.

A refreshing and light drink that keeps gaining space at Mercadona

Mercadona has a lemonade on its shelves that stands out for its simplicity, its lightness, and for meeting the needs of those who want to take care of themselves. It's a non-carbonated drink, low in calories, and with vitamin C, which offers a mild flavor and a composition designed to refresh without adding excessive sugars. Its recipe includes natural mineral water, concentrated lemon juice, natural flavors, and a touch of sweetener.

This lemonade is part of the Hacendado brand's range of drinks, and it rarely disappoints when the heat is on or when you simply want something more than water. The product comes in a pack of four bottles, each containing 11.2 fl. oz. (330 ml), perfect for keeping in the fridge or taking with you. The packaging is easy to handle, doesn't weigh much, and is practical for drinking at different times of the day without having to open a large bottle and leave it half-finished.

| Mercadona

One of its strengths is the reduced calorie content, with only 23 per 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml), making it a suitable option for energy-controlled diets. In addition, it provides vitamin C, which is always welcome, especially during hot seasons or when you want to keep your defenses up to date without additional supplements. Its flavor is mild and not at all acidic, which makes it appealing to all kinds of people, from those who watch their diet to those who just want something different from water.

The price for the pack is 1.56 euros, an amount that fits well with the goal of offering an accessible and healthy drink. Each bottle costs less than 40 cents, which reinforces its value for money and its appeal compared to other alternatives on the market. Mercadona, as usual, keeps the cost in check without sacrificing nutritional characteristics or flavor.

Non-carbonated lemonade, no added sugar, and a format designed for everyday use

The fact that this lemonade is non-carbonated makes it an ally for those with sensitive digestion or who prefer milder, easier-to-drink beverages. Since it has no bubbles, it's lighter on the palate and avoids that bloated feeling that other, more sugary or carbonated options often cause. In many households, it has become a staple after meals, as a substitute for the classic soft drink.

The formula is also designed for those seeking a controlled sugar intake, as sweeteners are used to keep the sweet taste. This choice responds to a growing demand for healthier products that don't give up the enjoyment of a recognizable flavor like lemon. Its perfect balance of acidity and sweetness creates an equilibrium that avoids being cloying.

| Mercadona, Getty Images Signature

Mercadona has found in this drink an option that doesn't need a campaign to keep selling, thanks to its functionality and balanced nutritional profile. Hacendado lemonade adapts to the current pace of consumption, where people look for practical products with simple ingredients that deliver on their promises. It's available in most physical stores and also on its online platform, which makes regular purchasing easier without depending on the season.

Unlike other traditional soft drinks, this lemonade can be consumed at any time without causing guilt or unnecessary excess. It's not a miracle drink nor does it pretend to be, but it fulfills its function with flying colors: hydrating with flavor and without complications. In everyday life, that matters more than it seems when doing the weekly shopping.

