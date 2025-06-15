Mercadona's latest craze arrives to improve your summer plans: just €1

Mercadona never stops surprising its customers with new products designed to make life easier. This time, the chain has launched a product that promises to make a difference this summer. With a fresh and different proposal, Mercadona has everything it takes to become the most popular option.

Mercadona's new launch arrives to make those moments of relaxation we all seek more comfortable. This time, they've gone for something that's already causing quite a stir. An innovative product that'll make your plans even better.

Ready-to-drink beverage: Mercadona's proposal

Mercadona keeps innovating with ready-to-drink products, a trend that's becoming popular in many homes. After surprising with the pre-mixed mojito, now the chain has launched a daiquiri that makes summer afternoons easier. This cocktail, which requires no preparation, only needs to be chilled to be enjoyed.

The pre-mixed daiquiri has a strawberry flavor combined with rum. Its 9.3 fl. oz. (275 ml) format makes it ideal for quick and hassle-free consumption. In this product, quality and convenience go hand in hand.

| Mercadona

With 5.5% alcohol, this daiquiri is perfect for those looking for something refreshing with a moderate alcoholic touch. It's not as strong as other cocktails, but it has what you need to enjoy a good flavor without excess. In addition, it's recommended to serve it very cold to fully enjoy its freshness.

This product is sold for 1.10 euros, making it an economical option compared to other ready-to-drink cocktails on the market. Mercadona has achieved a competitive price for a beverage that will undoubtedly meet the expectations of many.

Why is it an interesting option?

The pre-mixed daiquiri is perfect for those looking for something quick and tasty, without complications. There's no need to mix ingredients or have many utensils to enjoy a good cocktail. Just open the bottle and chill it, and you have a daiquiri ready to drink.

This product has a fairly balanced flavor, without being excessively sweet or too strong. The fruity touch of strawberry makes it a refreshing drink for the heat, but without losing the essence of rum. In addition, its flavor is smooth, which makes it suitable for many tastes.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

Mercadona has managed to offer a beverage with quality and price in a single product. For 1.10 euros, you can enjoy a cocktail without having to buy bottles of liquor or additional ingredients. It's an affordable option for all those who don't want complications.

The availability of this product in stores and on Mercadona's website ensures that it's always within reach of consumers. There's no need to worry about searching in different stores, since its distribution is wide and easy to find.

