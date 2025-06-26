Mercadona's latest offering is on another level in taste and quality: For just €2.40

Mercadona has once again made a move with a new product that doesn't go unnoticed on their shelves. The proposal is visually appealing and has that quality that makes it stand out quietly. It's not the usual thing, and in Mercadona, that's already a sign it could get people talking.

Those who know well what Mercadona offers will quickly notice that this doesn't fit with the usual. It has a different vibe, a different look, and a flavor that doesn't remind you of what we're used to. It's a discreet new product but with a lot of personality.

A different touch on your table

Here's a simple proposal to enhance your appetizers and dishes with a special touch that makes a difference. This launch creates excitement among those who seek flavors with character and a carefully crafted presentation. The product is designed for those who value authenticity in everyday products without complications.

The new product stands out for its glass jar format that lets you see the contents and gives a sense of freshness. The transparent and sturdy packaging offers convenience and can be reused after use, something many consumers appreciate. The Mediterranean identity is reinforced by being able to directly see the dark and shiny tone inside.

| Mercadona

With this launch, the Valencian chain shows its ability to attract a demanding audience looking for typical ingredients without straying from their usual supermarket. The option is part of the Hacendado product range and strengthens the brand's position in the olives category. Ultimately, this product confirms that Mercadona is committed to innovating with recognizable flavor and premium ingredients.

The key is to offer a gourmet alternative without giving up the convenience of finding it at your trusted supermarket. The closeness and everyday nature of daily life combine with that touch of sophistication provided by the chosen variety. All this without you having to visit other stores in search of a special product, since Mercadona already has it available.

Features, price and ways to enjoy

Kalamata black olives with pit come in a 12.3 oz (350 g) drained format, which allows you to clearly calculate the effective amount of product. The jar is priced at €2.40, which provides a clear reference for those who value cost and quality. Compared to other standard black olives, this option is competitive within its category.

These olives are characterized by a firm and tasty flesh, with slightly sweet notes and a salty background that defines their Mediterranean profile, typical of the Kalamata variety. Their size stands out compared to other options, providing a more generous and juicy bite. That unique character is achieved thanks to the traditional brine curing process present at their origin.

| Mercadona, Isabel Poulin

From a nutritional point of view, they provide healthy fats such as oleic acid, antioxidant polyphenols, and minerals like iron and calcium, which reinforces their connection to a balanced diet. They add flavor without the need to include processed ingredients, which fits those who seek natural and light options. You just need to keep in mind their salt content and balance it with the rest of your meals.

To enjoy them, you can add them to Mediterranean salads with tomato, cucumber, and fresh cheese, or serve them alone as a snack. They also pair very well with toasted bread, cream cheese, and aromatic herbs to give a special touch to your informal moments. In pasta dishes or baked recipes, they provide that contrast of texture and flavor that surprises effortlessly.

