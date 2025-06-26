Tomorrow Lidl launches a device that will save you time in the kitchen: only €19.99

Tomorrow Lidl brings you a new product that will change the way you cook without complications. A product that, with just one touch, will save you time and simplify the process of any recipe. The upcoming launch promises to be a real success for those seeking efficiency and quality.

With this new surprise, Lidl continues to focus on making your life easier in the kitchen. An appliance designed to save you time and effort, allowing you to focus on what matters. It's not just something new; it's a revolution for those looking to improve their daily life in the kitchen.

The appliance that simplifies daily cooking

Lidl has launched an item that promises to make your life easier in the kitchen. It's designed for those who want perfect results without effort and, best of all, without worrying about rice sticking or overcooking. This device, which arrives at Lidl stores tomorrow, will be your ally in the kitchen.

It features a removable aluminum cooking pot, which has a high-quality ILAG® CERALONI non-stick coating. This not only prevents rice from sticking but also makes cleaning after use easier. In addition, it includes a steamer that lets you cook other foods such as vegetables, fish, or seafood with steam, which adds versatility to the device.

| Lidl

This appliance has a power of 400 W and a capacity of up to 1.06 qt. (1 liter) of uncooked rice, allowing you to prepare enough food for several people. The design is simple and efficient, aimed at those who don't have time to keep an eye on the cooking. In addition, its stainless steel housing with thermal insulation ensures that the device keeps the heat, but without being dangerous to the touch.

Lidl's rice cooker also offers a very practical function: automatic heat keeping once cooking is finished. This way, you won't have to worry about the rice getting cold before serving. With the cooking and keeping indicator lights, you'll have everything under control and will know at all times which phase of the process it's in.

Features designed for comfort and safety

In addition to its cooking features, this rice cooker offers great comfort and safety. Its design includes a lid opening button and a steam release valve, which makes handling the device easier. It also has a condensation collector, so you won't have to worry about excess water during the cooking process.

This product is designed to be easy to use, even for those with no kitchen experience. It comes with a measuring cup, a special rice spoon, and a very clear instruction manual. Everything is designed so you won't waste time and will get perfect rice without complications.

| Lidl

One of the most notable advantages is that the power cord is removable, which makes storage easier and prevents tangling. The cooker has a compact size that makes it ideal for kitchens with little space. Its simple yet effective design makes it a practical and easy-to-store appliance.

With a price of 19.99 euros, this rice cooker is an affordable option for those seeking a quality appliance without having to make a large outlay. If you're someone who cooks rice frequently and would like to optimize the process, this Lidl product will help you. You'll be able to do it quickly and without complications.

