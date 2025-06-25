Mercadona's most anticipated product returns to stores as a true sensation

Mercadona knows how to surprise its customers, and this time hasn't been the exception. After a long wait, something everyone was asking for has returned to its shelves with force. This comeback is causing a real stir.

What seemed lost has come back to Mercadona to the delight of many. The product everyone missed is available again, and now no one will miss out on it. It's not just a return; it's a true event.

The return of a highly desired cheese to Mercadona

Mercadona is always alert to what its customers want, which is why it has decided to bring back to its shelves a cheese that many missed. This time, it's a food that had been temporarily withdrawn, but that finally returns with the same formula so many have enjoyed. This cheese, ideal for those looking for a light and protein-rich option, is back to stay.

This semi-skimmed fresh cheese is perfect for those who watch their diet without giving up flavor. It comes in a 7 oz. (200 g) tub, which makes it a convenient product to consume on several occasions. Its price is 1.35 euros, a fairly affordable value for the quality it offers.

| Mercadona

What stands out about this cheese is its low calorie and fat content, ideal for those who want to keep a balanced diet. With only 99 calories per 3.5 oz. (100 g), it's a food that can be included in any diet without issue. Also, since it's semi-skimmed, it has less fat than other fresh cheeses, making it a perfect option for those looking to moderate their intake of this macronutrient.

Regarding its texture, this cheese has a creamy touch, with granules that make it even tastier. Perfect to enjoy on its own, in salads, or accompanying other dishes, it's very versatile in the kitchen. Without a doubt, it's a product that adapts to different tastes and lifestyles.

A cheese that doesn't go unnoticed

The disappearance of this cheese from Mercadona's shelves was a recurring topic among customers, who missed it. Its return hasn't only been well received, but it has become a much-discussed piece of news. Many consider it a staple in their shopping, and now that it's back, it seems to have regained its place.

This cheese is highly valued for its high protein content, which makes it an ideal option for those who play sports. Also, since it's fresh, it keeps well in the fridge and stays in perfect condition to be consumed for several days. Its practical 7 oz. (200 g) tub makes it perfect to take anywhere.

| Mercadona, Getty Images Pro

The nutritional profile of this cheese is, without a doubt, one of its strengths. It provides a considerable amount of protein and has a low fat index, being an ally for those who follow a healthy diet. Its versatility in the kitchen is another aspect to highlight, since it can be incorporated into both cold and hot dishes.

The fact that Mercadona has brought this cheese back to its assortment responds to demand and also to a clear commitment to variety and quality. With affordable prices and healthy options, the supermarket chain keeps surprising its customers with products that fit market trends.

Prices and offers updated on 06/24/2025. They may be modified or canceled, and E-Notícies is not responsible for possible changes