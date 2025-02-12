The 5 Changes KFC Is Making in 2025 in the United States and the World

KFC is preparing for a year of transformation. The fried chicken chain will renew its menu, update restaurants, and bet on technology. It will also face significant challenges.

According to Mashed, the brand seeks to attract new customers without losing its identity. Its strategies include artificial intelligence, new restaurant concepts, and environmental commitments. Here are the five most relevant changes:

The 5 Changes at KFC in 2025

1. Restaurants with Advanced Technology

KFC is betting on modernization with "KFC Original." This new concept includes digital orders, a more efficient kitchen, and a revamped design.

The first test in Florida was successful. Therefore, in February 2025, KFC will transform six restaurants in Dallas with this model, according to Mashed.

It will also continue the expansion of "Saucy by KFC," a format focused on boneless chicken with various sauces. In the future, it will include live entertainment.

2. New Menu Options

KFC has launched a more varied and affordable menu. The $5 loaded bowls stand out, with ingredients like Nashville hot sauce, mac and cheese, and fries.

Additionally, it has incorporated two bowls inspired by Korean food, available only on its app.

In other countries, KFC is also innovating. In Singapore, it relaunched cereal chicken and a burger with the same ingredient. It also presented an exclusive collaboration with Mofusand, an animated character.

3. A Conflict in Türkiye

Meanwhile, as KFC grows worldwide, it faces problems in Türkiye. Yum! Brands, its parent company, withdrew franchise licenses from IS Gida, its partner in that country.

The reason: the operator did not meet the brand's standards. This has led to the closure of 283 KFC and Pizza Hut restaurants, according to Mashed.

Yum! Brands hopes to reopen them soon. It is analyzing new partnerships or taking direct control of operations.

4. Sustainability as a Priority

KFC seeks to reduce its environmental impact. Its goal is that by 2025, all its packaging will be reusable, recyclable, or compostable.

It has already made progress. It uses renewable energy in Ecuador and the Netherlands and promotes local ingredients in France and Kenya. It also appointed its first global chief of sustainability.

However, Yum! Brands has reduced only 3% of virgin plastics in three years, when the goal for 2025 is 10%.

5. International Exclusives That Generate Controversy

Some products are only available in certain countries, which has upset customers. For example, KFC's collaboration with "Squid Game," launched in December 2024, is only available in Spain. Many fans hope it will reach more markets.

KFC continues to innovate. But its success will depend on how it balances tradition and change in an increasingly competitive market.