Neither Maquinista Nor Diagonal Mar: The Barcelona Shopping Center That Surprises Everyone

If there's one thing Barcelona has, it's shopping malls. No matter what theme or style you prefer;if you want to go shopping, the Catalan capital is a good option. Well, in a very well-known one, a new space is coming into action that will attract even more visitors, especially families.

All this thanks to the opening of La Jungla on the first floor of the Splau shopping center in Cornellà de Llobregat. This innovative space is designed for children aged four to 12 and offers an obstacle course that will leave families speechless. The place includes trampolines, slides, climbing areas, and a maze, all inspired by tree parks and the famous Tree Tops Parks.

The main purpose of La Jungla is to promote the development of children's physical skills while having fun. The different challenges of the course are designed to improve the children's balance, coordination, and creativity. Additionally, the environment, with organic shapes and materials that mimic nature, reinforces children's connection with their surroundings.

Furthermore, a perfect atmosphere for play and exploration is created. The new space in Barcelona has been built with eco-friendly and highly durable materials, ensuring user safety. Meanwhile, iron structures with stainless steel mesh, treated wooden slats, and shock-absorbing flooring have been used.

All this is designed to guarantee the protection of the little ones while they enjoy the activities. La Jungla is located in a prime location, in the center of Splau, near popular restaurants like Chalito, McDonald's, and La Tagliatella. This makes it an ideal destination for family enjoyment.

Ricard Doga, manager of Splau, has commented that "with the inauguration, we want to offer a space where fun is an essential part." With this new offering in Barcelona, the shopping center strengthens its family leisure proposal.

A Special Day at Splau

To celebrate the opening of this space, on Saturday, February 15, various special activities for the little ones will take place. During the day, creative workshops will be organized where children can make crafts inspired by nature. In addition to enjoying a face painting area with jungle animal designs and temporary tattoos.

The activities will be held in two shifts, one in the morning and another in the afternoon, so that all children have the opportunity to experience La Jungla. This new space adds to Splau's comprehensive commercial offering. One of Barcelona's best-known shopping centers, it has more than 90 stores, 36 restaurants, and 28 movie theaters.