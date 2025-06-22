The sweet treat Mercadona just launched is the favorite among those with a sweet tooth: only €1.65

Mercadona keeps showing why it's the benchmark in the market with a launch that promises to make a mark. The Valencian chain has surprised again with an irresistible proposal for those with a sweet tooth. It's not just another product; it's the new sensation that's going to find a place on the shelves.

A new gem has arrived in Mercadona's bakery section, designed for those who are always looking for a delicious treat. This time, the chain has gone a step further and created something unique. Although it's hard to resist, it's best to enjoy it slowly.

A delicious option for those with a sweet tooth

Mercadona has opted for a traditional sweet but with a special touch. The product, which comes in a tray with three pieces, is filled with a smooth cream that makes it ideal for any moment. Its fluffy texture and balanced flavor make this sweet a perfect option for those who enjoy pastries.

The combination of the light dough with the creamy filling highlights the best of baking tradition. Although this type of sweet isn't new, Mercadona has managed to give it a twist with a softer texture and a refined flavor. This variation on the traditional recipe makes it an attractive option for those looking for something simple yet delicious.

The three-piece tray format makes it easy to consume, which makes this sweet ideal for sharing with family or enjoying alone. In addition, the product is versatile enough to be a valid option on various occasions. Whether it's for breakfast, a snack, or even as dessert after a meal.

As for the presentation, the product is easy to keep, which allows you to enjoy it for several days without losing freshness. This feature makes it a practical choice for those who prefer to buy ready-to-eat products without storage or preparation complications.

Affordable and convenient price for everyone

This new sweet from Mercadona is offered at a price of €1.65 per tray, which makes it an affordable option in the bakery section. At this price, Mercadona keeps showing its commitment to offering quality products at competitive prices. This makes it an ideal option for consumers who want to enjoy a treat without having to spend too much.

With three pieces in each tray, this product is especially attractive for those looking for an economical option without giving up flavor and quality. The value for money of this sweet is one of its strengths. It offers a delicious flavor and a suitable portion for a reasonable price.

Mercadona's strategy of keeping prices low and products accessible has been key to its success. This cream-filled sweet is no exception, as it offers a high-quality product at a price that many consumers will consider fair. The chain has managed to balance flavor, quality, and price effectively.

With its price of €1.65, Mercadona keeps consolidating itself as a preferred option for those seeking quality products without compromising their budget. The company keeps true to its mission of offering products that meet consumers' expectations. Especially in terms of flavor, accessibility, and convenience.

