Mercadona makes home barbecues easier with a tasty and quick option: convenience

Mercadona keeps showing its ability to surprise us with innovative products that simplify our lives. The brand is always at the forefront, making our meals easier and tastier. If you're a fan of quick solutions that are still full of flavor, you'll love what they've prepared.

With Mercadona, enjoying a delicious and hassle-free meal has never been so easy. The chain keeps making our dinners and barbecues easier with options designed for everyone. If you're looking for convenience, you already know you can trust them.

| Mercadona

Mercadona bets on meat with lots of flavor

Mercadona has launched an option that improves the experience of barbecues and quick dinners: a product that simplifies preparation without losing flavor. The marinated chicken skewers without sticks are designed to offer a convenient alternative, perfect for those who want speed in the kitchen without giving up quality. This presentation makes cooking easier and makes them ideal for preparing in different ways, from the grill to the frying pan.

These chicken skewers come ready to cook, saving time on preparation. Their marinade is carefully designed so the chicken absorbs flavor evenly. The convenience of not having to deal with the wooden stick makes them easier to handle and cook.

Mercadona has succeeded with this format by responding to a need: making quick meals easier without compromising flavor. This kind of innovation shows how the supermarket chain adapts to consumer trends, simplifying customers' lives with practical and tasty products. There's no doubt that these kinds of options are very well received by those who seek practicality in their daily lives.

The launch of these skewers shows Mercadona's commitment to customers' convenience, without losing sight of quality. With the growing trend of making home-cooked meals and barbecues easier, this product fits perfectly. Especially for those who want to enjoy a good plate of skewers without complications.

| Mercadona, Getty Images

Mercadona's skewers without sticks: quality and competitive price

The price of the marinated chicken skewers without sticks is 4.30 euros for 1.1 lbs. (500 grams), which makes them an affordable option. This cost is an excellent value for money, especially considering the convenience they offer. It's ideal for those who want to enjoy a tasty meal without complications and without having to spend too much.

The quality of the skewers is another highlight. The chicken used is fresh and marinated with a blend of spices and seasonings that guarantee a delicious flavor. In addition, the absence of the stick makes them easier to handle and cook, which improves the kitchen experience when you want to save time.

The 1.1-lb. (500-gram) tray is perfect for small meals or for sharing with family. Its size is just right to avoid waste, which also makes this option responsible in terms of consumption. The skewers are ideal for a quick but complete meal, accompanied by a salad or a bit of rice.

With this launch, Mercadona reinforces its commitment to offering practical and tasty products for its customers. Its focus on ease of preparation and competitive pricing ensures that these skewers become one of the most attractive options. They're perfect for summer and family barbecues.

