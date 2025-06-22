Lidl helps you keep your home spotless with an item that's a sales sensation

Lidl always has something that makes household chores easier. This time, they've launched an item that promises to leave your home spotless with minimal effort. If you're looking for practicality, Lidl has what you need.

Since Lidl started offering home solutions, they haven't stopped surprising. With their latest product, you'll achieve perfect results without complications. This item is earning all the praise.

| Lidl

A practical and affordable option for cleaning upholstery and carpets

In many homes, carpets and upholstery can be sources of dirt and stains that are hard to remove. A practical and easy-to-use product can be the solution to this constant battle against stains and dirt. Lidl has launched an upholstery and carpet cleaner that has earned users' trust, standing out for its effectiveness and affordability.

This cleaner is lightweight, compact, and specially designed to make cleaning carpets, upholstery, and mattresses easier. The ergonomic design allows for easy transport and storage without taking up much space. Unlike other larger models, this Lidl cleaner is perfect for cleaning small or medium-sized areas.

The device features an efficient suction system that allows for quick drying of treated surfaces. This feature is key when you're looking for a product that not only cleans well but also offers quick and practical results. In addition, its power of 84 AirWatt and suction force of 2.5 psi (17 kPa) ensure that cleaning is effective, even on the most challenging surfaces.

Lidl offers this cleaner with several accessories, which makes it even more versatile. It comes with a large brush and a small one, adapted for different fabrics. It also includes a hose holder and a quick-release cord winder, which improves maneuverability and speeds up cleaning.

| Lidl

Highlighted features and ease of use

This cleaner is characterized by its ease of use. Its clean water tank has a capacity of 0.66 gal. (2.5 liters) and the dirty water tank holds 0.5 gal. (1.9 liters), making filling and emptying the tanks much easier. Thanks to its removable system, it can be cleaned quickly after each use, which prevents the accumulation of dirt and residue.

The 19.7 ft. (6 meters) cord and 5.6 ft. (1.7 meters) hose allow you to move freely throughout the house without having to constantly change outlets. This length offers great flexibility when cleaning large carpets or hard-to-reach upholstery. In addition, the device is small enough to be easily stored in any corner without taking up unnecessary space.

Another positive aspect of this cleaner is its design, which makes cleaning multiple types of surfaces easier. It doesn't matter if it's a long-pile carpet or delicate upholstery, the cleaner adapts well to all needs. The included accessories help clean effectively, without damaging fabrics or leaving them wet for a long time.

This cleaner is priced at 79.99 euros, which makes it an affordable option for those looking for an efficient tool. The value for money of this product is one of its great advantages, as it offers features that many more expensive models don't have. If you're looking for something simple, effective, and economical, this Lidl cleaner meets the requirements.

