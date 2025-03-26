Sam's Club: The Secret of Its Best Chocolate Dessert that the United States Didn't Know

When it comes to delicious and easy-to-enjoy desserts, Sam's Club brownies have earned a special place in the hearts of their customers in the United States. But did you know that these much-loved brownies aren't actually made in the store? If you're a fan of these sweets, the truth about their origin might surprise you.

The Famous Member's Mark Brownie Tray

Sam's Club is known for its bakery products, and their Member's Mark brownies are a huge hit. These brownies come in a gourmet tray that includes 24 pieces topped with chocolate frosting and other ingredients that vary by season. They often have cream cheese, caramel, or more chocolate, depending on the time of year.

| en.e-noticies.cat

The release of these brownies often coincides with graduation seasons and events like potlucks. Their popularity is such that many customers seek them even outside of the season. If you're looking for a way to get them when they're not available in the store, you should know the secret behind their origin.

The Supplier Responsible for Sam's Club Brownies

Who is truly responsible for these acclaimed brownies? The answer seems to be Pillsbury. According to various user comments on social media, Sam's Club brownies are actually frozen Pillsbury brownies. These brownies arrive directly from the distributor, ready to thaw and serve, or to be decorated and enjoyed as they are.

Although Pillsbury doesn't sell these frozen brownies directly to consumers, Sam's Club offers the option to buy them frozen in the bakery. This explains why many people can get them when fresh products aren't available. The frozen Member's Mark brownies would be the same ones used in other popular Sam's desserts, like the Brownie Sundae available year-round at Sam's Café.

Alternatives and Solutions for Brownie Fans

If for some reason you can't find Sam's Club brownies when you need them most, you can always try making them at home. There's no way to confirm if the frozen Pillsbury brownies are exactly the same as the Member's Mark ones. Even so, you can buy Pillsbury brownie mixes and try them for yourself.

Pillsbury offers several brownie mix options, including Chocolate Fudge, Milk Chocolate, and Dark Chocolate. With these options, you're sure to find one that resembles the taste you love so much from Sam's Club brownies. After all, there's nothing like enjoying a delicious chocolate brownie at home.