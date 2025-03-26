The Meat with the Best Value for Money Is from Walmart: Costco Can't Even Compete

In the United States, meat is an essential ingredient on many tables: a 2020 study revealed that each American consumes approximately 82 lbs. (37.2 kg) of meat per year. Therefore, finding good deals and prices in supermarkets is crucial for many consumers. Costco and Walmart are two of the most popular chains, but where can you get the best cuts and prices on meat? Let's compare them.

Walmart: Affordable and Quality Options

Walmart offers a wide variety of meat cuts at lower prices compared to other competitors. In September 2024, some of the most notable prices include:

| Walmart

Marketside Grass-Fed Beef Sirloin Steak at $6.49 per package, which equals $12.98 per lb.

Beef Top Sirloin Choice Steak at $10.39 per package, at $10.94 per lb.

Beef Cubed Steak at $9.73 per package, with a price per lb. of $7.78.

Beef Milanesa at $13.14 per package, at $8.94 per lb.

These prices reflect a more affordable option for those seeking quality meat but at a lower cost. Walmart is characterized by its mass production, which allows it to keep prices low.

Costco: Higher Quality Meat Cuts but at a Higher Price

Meanwhile, Costco offers a selection of more exclusive and higher quality meat cuts. Among the most notable products of September 2024 are:

Silver Fern Farms New Zealand Grass-Fed Beef, net zero carbon steaks box, 10 packages of 6.25 lbs., for the price: $139.99.

Great Southern Grass-Fed Beef, Ribeye Steaks (14/12 oz. per steak), 10.5 lbs., for $249.99.

Rastelli's USDA Choice Black Angus Beef Cowboy Steaks, 9 lbs., for $249.99.

Japanese Wagyu Center Cut New York Strip Steaks, Grade A5, 3 lbs., for $469.99.

Costco focuses on offering more premium products, such as grass-fed beef, quality Angus, and exclusive cuts of Japanese Wagyu. The price difference is due to the higher quality and more selective production process.

Which Is the Best Option?

While Walmart offers more economically accessible prices, Costco's products are aimed at those seeking better quality meat, albeit certainly at a higher cost. The meat cuts at Costco tend to be fresher, grass-fed. They often come from more premium meat breeds, such as Angus and Wagyu, which explains the price difference.

If the consumer is looking for the best value for money, Walmart is probably the best option. However, if they are looking for superior quality meat and are willing to pay a bit more, Costco is the right choice.