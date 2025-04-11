Sam's Club Announces a Historic Change for All Its Members: No One Will Like It

An unexpected decision by Sam's Club has sparked controversy among its most loyal customers. The chain, popular for its membership model and low prices in the United States, will eliminate free shipping for Plus members if a minimum amount is not reached in online purchases. This benefit will no longer be included in the Premium membership, something that has caused discontent among users who have already paid for that service.

Changes That Haven't Been Welcomed

Until now, Sam's Club Plus members, who pay an annual subscription of $110, enjoyed free shipping as one of the main attractions of the membership. With the new measure, they will have to spend at least $50 per online order to avoid an additional charge of $8. The fee could also vary depending on the type of product.

Many customers learned about this change through social media, where they quickly expressed their dissatisfaction. For many, losing this benefit means reducing the value of their membership compared to the standard option, which costs only $50 a year. Complaints have focused on the fact that free shipping was precisely one of the reasons they chose the more expensive plan.

In response to the criticism, Sam's Club justified the change by saying they aim to offer more shopping options and facilitate the digital experience. However, they have not yet detailed what this new benefits scheme will be like.

Effects After a Year of Good Results

This decision comes shortly after Walmart, Sam's Club's parent company, reported an increase in net sales. In the last fiscal year, Sam's Club reached $21.4 billion in sales in the United States, representing a 4.6% increase. A 13.3% increase in membership income was also reported.

Despite these good results, the change in shipping policy has led to membership cancellations. Several customers have stated that they no longer see the point in paying more for benefits that are being removed. Additionally, some users point out that online prices are higher than in-store and that no rewards are given for digital purchases.

This discontent has been especially strong among those who used the service regularly. Many feel that an acquired right is being taken away without offering a clear alternative or additional benefits to compensate.

Rethink the Strategy or Lose Subscribers

Sam's Club has built its reputation by offering savings through bulk purchases. However, this move could alienate those who trusted the convenience of free shipping. The company is now in the spotlight of consumers, who are closely watching how the conditions of their membership evolve.