Happiness Arrives at Mercadona: The Big News That Fills Juan Roig with Joy

Mercadona, the supermarket chain led by Juan Roig, has once again made a difference to the delight of all its customers. This very morning, Mercadona's Scientific Committees from Spain and Portugal held a key meeting in the city of Valencia. The goal is none other than to strengthen their commitment to research and the prevention of microbiological risks.

The meeting took place at the CEU Cardenal Herrera University, one of the most prestigious academic institutions in the Valencian Community. In this forum, 16 renowned independent experts shared their latest scientific knowledge. Especially to help the company anticipate possible invisible threats affecting the food chain.

| Mercadona

A Meeting with Impact on Mercadona's Future

The decision to bring these two committees together has been strategic. The goal is clear: to anticipate the unexpected in such a sensitive area as food safety. The day was marked by a double work session, with panels moderated by recognized scientists from both countries.

Alicia López Castellano, Vice-Rector of Research and Transfer at CEU, highlighted the relevance of this type of meeting. She recalled the importance of transferring scientific advances from the university to the business sector. Especially when it comes to public health and consumption.

From Seville, Dr. Ana Troncoso, a specialist in Pharmacy, coordinated one of the Spanish committee's panels. In her speech, she defended the need to be proactive in detecting microbiological risks. It is important not to lose precious time between scientific discovery and the application of regulations.

| Mercadona

The second panel was led by Daniel Ramón, Professor of Food Technology and Doctor in Biological Sciences. Ramón emphasized that current advances allow us to face threats that, just a decade ago, seemed like science fiction. Science, he assured, is ahead of legislation, and that should be taken advantage of.

A Step Further to Strengthen Food Safety

Mercadona wanted to reinforce its message of total commitment to quality. As explained by Mabel Montolio, the company's Director of Food Safety, these types of decisions allow each phase of the production process to be studied with the lens of science. Thus, preventive measures can be implemented to keep the company at the forefront of the sector.

The meeting held in Valencia represents another piece in the gear of Mercadona's preventive strategy. An internal culture shared by the entire assembly line, from production to final sale in the store.

| Mercadona

A Decision That Consolidates Mercadona's Leadership

For two decades, Mercadona has had scientific committees that function as external advisory groups, made up of specialists from different disciplines. In Spain, this group was established in 2004, while in Portugal it began operating in 2022.

The experts of the Spanish committee are prominent figures in the scientific field. Among them are José Juan Rodríguez, a microbiologist from UAB, and Arturo Anadón, a Doctor in Veterinary Medicine from Complutense. Also noteworthy are the names of Pilar Vinardell, a Doctor in Pharmacy, or Juan José Badiola, the committee's president and a renowned professor from Zaragoza.

In the case of Portugal, the committee is made up of scientists such as Alexandra Silva, from the Faculty of Pharmacy of Lisbon, or Duarte Torres, a Doctor in Chemical and Biological Sciences and Engineering from the University of Porto. All of them contribute their knowledge to ensure that each Mercadona product meets the most demanding standards.