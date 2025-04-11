Kroger Hits Walmart and Costco: Starting Today in the United States

This Easter, one of the largest supermarket chains in the United States, Kroger, has stepped forward with an initiative designed for families. Kroger has launched a complete and varied food combo for just $6. With this gesture, the company seeks to get even closer to its customers and facilitate shared moments without price being an obstacle.

A Proposal Designed to Unite the Family

From its commercial area, Kroger has made it clear that the goal is to foster connection between people through food. This was expressed by Mary Ellen Adcock, the company's executive vice president: "At Kroger, we facilitate connection through food, from simple weekday dinners to Easter family gatherings."

| en.e-noticies.cat, The Kroger Co., Vkstudio

Adcock also assured that keeping prices low is a priority for them, especially on important dates. "This means low prices every day on the items that matter most to our customers and keeping holiday essentials affordable," she added. The goal is clear: no family should have to forgo a festive meal for economic reasons.

The combo is composed of basic but highly valued products in American tradition. Designed to satisfy both adults and children, it presents itself as an easy-to-prepare and very complete option.

What Does the Kroger Combo Include?

This Easter package contains a combination of classic foods that make a festive dinner with homemade flavor possible. The combo includes:

Kroger Spiral Ham

Wisconsin-Style Macaroni and Cheese

Kroger Brand Garden Salad

Traditional Favorites Frozen Broccoli Cuts

| The Kroger Co.

Kroger Brand Russet Potatoes

Del Monte Golden Sweet Creamed Corn

Rhodes Dinner Rolls

Fresh Fruit Pies from the Bakery in Various Varieties

This is a selection that not only represents a complete meal but also reflects the typical Easter flavors in the United States. All this, at a price that is not usually found in the current market, especially during festive dates.

A Strategy That Strengthens the Bond with the Consumer

The decision to offer this accessible alternative is part of a strategy by Kroger, which seeks to reinforce its image as a brand committed to the well-being of its customers. In an economic context where many families are adjusting their budgets, these types of initiatives are even more valued. Additionally, the fact of including products from their own brand helps position Kroger as a quality option at a good price.

The American chain understands that beyond savings, the customer seeks practical, complete, and flavorful solutions. Kroger, present in thousands of homes in the United States, once again shows that food is much more than a dish on the table. It is a meeting point, and at Easter, a perfect excuse to celebrate together.