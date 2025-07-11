A restaurant in Spain receives the most surreal customer review ever seen

A tweet posted by soycamarero has sparked a new controversy in the hospitality sector. This time, a customer expressed his annoyance at the absence of a full moon during his visit to a restaurant. The exchange of messages between the establishment and the customer has quickly gone viral on social media.

The complaint began when the customer, who had seen promotional photos of the restaurant, noticed that those images showed an outdoor dinner with a bright full moon. According to his account, on the night he visited the establishment there was no full moon, and he found that disappointing.

| Google Maps, Antonio_Diaz, Rachel Claire

"In the images you've sent, there are couples in an idyllic setting, with a full moon," the customer began in a message to the waiter. He then added that when he went to the restaurant, the moon was very low and not like the one in the photos.

The restaurateur, surprised by the complaint, explained to him that they can't control the moon or its phases. "The moon rotates in primary and doesn't depend on our small business," he replied. However, the customer didn't give in and kept insisting that the restaurant should warn if there won't be a full moon.

The conversation continued with the customer suggesting that the restaurant should only open on full moon nights or indicate it on a sign. "Then, open only on full moon nights and keep the rest closed," he commented. He also suggested that customers should be warned that there won't always be a full moon to avoid deception.

The restaurateur doesn't believe it

Already somewhat tired, he asked if the customer was messing with him. However, the customer kept at it: "When you receive my complaint form, you'll see if I'm messing with you or not."

This kind of situation isn't rare for @soycamarero, a Twitter account that shares strange and unreasonable complaints from customers toward waiters and other hospitality workers. In this case, the complaint about the full moon joins a long list of unusual demands.

Many users on social media were surprised by the customer's complaint, but they also showed sympathy for the waiter. The comments were full of disbelief and humor, highlighting the absurdity of the situation. However, this isn't the first time a customer has asked for things that seem out of place. From complaints about the weather to impossible demands about the food, waiters often have to deal with unexpected situations.

| Pexels

The full moon case highlights the unrealistic expectations of some customers, who sometimes expect more than is possible. Despite everything, workers in the sector must keep calm and do their best in the face of unreasonable demands.

The complaint about the full moon is just one more example of what waiters face every day. In many cases, the job isn't just about serving customers, but also about managing their sometimes excessive expectations. However, waiters continue to show patience and professionalism in very difficult circumstances.