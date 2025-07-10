Huge blow from this famous supermarket chain: closures and over 500 layoffs

In the retail world, strategic decisions can have a deep impact. Not only on companies, but also on workers and the communities where they operate. Many times, these decisions aren't easy, but there's no other way out.

Recently, a major supermarket chain in Spain has made a decision that will change the commercial landscape in several regions of the country. This is Alcampo, one of the most well-known supermarket chains in Spain, which has announced a deep restructuring of its commercial network.

| Google Maps

Alcampo has already confirmed permanent closures in several regions of Spain

The famous supermarket chain has already reached an agreement with unions to implement a Redundancy Plan (ERE). This measure will directly affect more than 600 workers, with store closures and staff adjustments in several regions of the country.

The ERE includes the closure of 16 supermarkets in six autonomous communities and a total of 565 layoffs. Comunidad de Madrid will be the most affected, with seven closures in the capital. Other stores will close in Castilla y León, Galicia, Navarra, and País Vasco. In total, 196 people will lose their jobs due to these permanent closures.

The closures will be distributed across different cities, with Burgos, León, Zamora, and La Coruña among the most affected. This process will not only affect workers at the closed stores, but also local communities. This farewell means the loss of jobs and commercial activity.

| Google Maps

There will also be staff adjustments in 127 stores

In addition to the closures, the ERE also includes staff adjustments in 127 more supermarkets and, in total, more than 400 workers will be affected. The greatest impact will occur in Aragón, where 36 positions will be cut in Zaragoza and other towns. In Castilla y León and Madrid there will also be cuts in several stores.

These measures respond to the need to optimize Alcampo's commercial structure. Stores that won't close but will experience adjustments will have to adapt to a new organization to keep competitive.

Despite the magnitude of the restructuring, Alcampo has implemented several support measures for its employees. The company has agreed to convert five supermarkets to the "7d7" format, which will ensure these stores remain open every day. This will allow some of the affected workers to be relocated.

In addition, Alcampo will also offer financial compensation to those who agree to reduce their working hours. Up to €3,000 will be granted in a single payment, to be distributed over 12 months. A job pool with 35 new positions has also been created.

| Europa Press

There will be severance packages and outplacement programs are already underway

The agreement has also established severance packages for those employees who are ultimately affected by the staff reduction. Compensation will be set at 35 days per year worked, with a cap of 20 monthly payments. Meanwhile, for workers over 63 years old, severance will be 20 days per year worked, with a maximum of 12 monthly payments.

In addition to severance, an outplacement program will be offered. This is managed by a specialized company, which will provide support for 12 months, extendable up to 18 months in certain cases. This aims to help employees find new jobs, which will lessen the economic and emotional impact of the restructuring.

With this restructuring, Alcampo joins a wave of adjustments taking place throughout the sector, which signals more changes in the coming years. However, the impact on employment and local commerce will be significant.