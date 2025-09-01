Alarm bells ring at AT&T: many fear the worst and worry they'll be next

What seemed like a simple purchase of a new mobile phone has turned into a nightmare for one of AT&T's customers. His story, which has gone viral in recent hours, has sparked concern among thousands of users. Now, they fear that something similar could happen to them.

This is not a typical scam. However, it is a worrying practice that seems to be happening more and more often among some of the company's sales representatives.

AT&T's strategy

Everything began when this customer went to an authorized AT&T store intending to change his phone. He wanted to leave the iOS system behind and switch to Android, looking for more customization. Since the model he wanted was not available in the store, they agreed to send it directly to his home.

The problem arose when his bill arrived: $900 for a purchase he hadn't made, according to Phone Arena. The document showed not only the Android phone he had requested, but also an additional iPhone and a new line contracted. The customer claims that he never requested either the Apple device or the extra line, and that no one informed him about these additions in the store.

When he returned to complain at the same store, the saleswoman who had helped him accused him directly of having taken an iPhone without paying. However, after an investigation, the supposedly stolen phone was found in the same establishment. Even so, he was not offered any immediate solution regarding the added line, nor were the charges canceled.

The most unsettling aspect of this situation is that it is not an isolated case. According to the same source, these practices are happening more frequently. This is especially true in third-party stores authorized by the company.

Some employees, pressured by sales targets, add products or services without the customer requesting them. This way, they meet internal goals, even if it is at the consumer's expense.

Deceptions are repeated too often

The affected customer received a tracking number for the return shipment of the iPhone, but never an official receipt. Weeks went by, and the tracking system showed that the package was in Fort Worth, Texas, without having been delivered to AT&T. Meanwhile, the charges remained active.

Complaints about similar situations have begun to multiply in forums and social media. Many AT&T users express their concern about possible hidden scams and accuse the company of not taking strong action. Some experts recommend always buying in corporate stores and always requesting a detailed receipt.

In a sector as competitive as telecommunications, the pressure to sell can lead to questionable practices. Although not all authorized stores act improperly, users are beginning to lose trust.