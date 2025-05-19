Mercadona embarrasses Primor with a top-level set: the best for summer

Mercadona has once again set a trend with an unexpected proposal that combines practicality with beauty. In the midst of a season full of new products, Mercadona stands out with a format that's hard to match. Unlike other items, this new offering from Mercadona fits into daily life without giving up a special touch.

Although Mercadona usually surprises with functional items, this time it opts for something refined. Mercadona's shelves hide a combination that hasn't gone unnoticed. This new product from Mercadona has already become one of the most talked-about of the season.

Mercadona's perfume set that has it all

Mercadona has launched the Rose Nude set, which includes a 3.4 fl. oz. (100 ml) eau de parfum, a 1 fl. oz. (30 ml) hand cream, and a 2.5 fl. oz. (75 ml) body milk. The fragrance is soft and feminine, designed for women who prefer perfumes that don't overwhelm and accompany them throughout the day. The presentation of the set is simple yet thoughtful, making it also an ideal gift option for any occasion.

The Rose Nude perfume has a powdery floral base that is pleasant and light, suitable for both winter and spring. Its scent has a medium duration, sufficient for those who don't want to reapply frequently. Additionally, when combined with the hand cream or body milk, the scent stays longer on the skin without the need for touch-ups.

| Mercadona

The set is priced at only 10 euros, something hard to find in other similar personal care products. This proposal from Mercadona aligns with its policy of offering quality without raising the price. For this reason, these types of sets are increasingly valued by those seeking a balance between aesthetics, aroma, and functionality.

It is available both in physical stores and on Mercadona's official website, but its stock may run out quickly on special dates. The good reception of the perfume has led many stores to restock it frequently. However, as it is a specific set, its availability may depend on each establishment.

A complete, economical, and feminine option

The perfume is the heart of the set, but the other two products make the experience much more complete. The combined use prolongs the feeling of cleanliness and freshness on the skin. This combination is ideal for a simple daily routine, without complications and with a pleasant aroma.

The hand cream is designed for use at any time of the day and in any place. It absorbs quickly, doesn't leave a greasy feel, and leaves a soft scent that harmonizes with the rest of the set. The body milk, meanwhile, hydrates the skin without overloading it and leaves the same subtle floral scent after a shower.

| Mercadona

Mercadona has managed to unify three useful products in a single compact, practical, and clean-looking set, easy to carry even on trips. These types of formats are convenient and functional, designed for women who value detail and balance. The Rose Nude set allows for simple skin care and fragrance.

This proposal adds to the success of other Mercadona fragrances like Como Tú, Elección, or Soplo. All have been well-received for their quality-price ratio and versatility. With this launch, Mercadona once again stands out in the world of affordable perfume, covering the essentials without giving up style.

