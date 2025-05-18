Neither ice cream nor yogurt: this dessert is going to be the summer's bomb and everyone wants it.

Mercadona never ceases to surprise with fresh novelties that fit just what summer demands. Its recent offering brings a healthy and different twist to the dessert section. The combination of flavor and nutrition is the hallmark that Mercadona keeps promoting.

At Mercadona, they know that the key is to offer products that are not only delicious but also practical and nutritious. This launch adds to their catalog with a special touch that refreshes and provides benefits. Mercadona keeps setting trends with options that break with the usual.

Mercadona launches a new very summery dessert

Mercadona has added to its shelves a soy dessert with lime-lemon flavor. This dessert belongs to the renowned brand Alpro, specialized in plant-based products. The format is a 14 oz. (400 grams) jar, ideal for sharing or enjoying in several servings.

This dessert stands out for its freshness and its citrus flavor that brings a different touch to traditional options. Additionally, its creamy texture makes it a very appealing product for those looking for something light. Mercadona's innovation aims to offer healthy alternatives without sacrificing flavor.

| Mercadona

Among its nutritional characteristics, the soy dessert includes proteins, essential for the body's repair and maintenance. It is also a source of calcium, which contributes to bone health. Additionally, it contains vitamins B12, D2, and B2, important nutrients for the immune system and energy metabolism.

The price of this lime-lemon flavored soy dessert at Mercadona is 2.30 euros for a 14 oz. (400 grams) jar. A reasonable cost that makes it accessible to all audiences. Without a doubt, this novelty can be an interesting option for those who want to take care of themselves without complications.

A healthy, delicious, and refreshing alternative

The lime-lemon flavored soy dessert that Mercadona has put on sale presents itself as an alternative for those looking for plant-based options. Soy is a natural source of plant proteins that provide health benefits. Mercadona thus reinforces its commitment to healthy and varied eating.

This product is suitable for vegetarians and vegans, a growing category. Additionally, being low in saturated fats, it fits into balanced diets. Its fresh and citrus flavor makes it a different and attractive option for those who want to break the routine of conventional desserts.

| Europa Press

The presence of vitamins B12, D2, and B2 in the dessert highlights its nutritional profile. These vitamins help keep the nervous system and strengthen the body's natural defenses. Additionally, the calcium contained is essential for bones and teeth, contributing to a complete diet.

Mercadona offers this dessert in a practical and convenient package, perfect for consuming at home or taking on a picnic. The 14 oz. (400 grams) size allows enjoying it on several occasions without losing freshness. The price of 2.30 euros positions it as a competitive option compared to other refrigerated desserts.

